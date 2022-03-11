ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneonta Police Department has issued an update on the death of 20-year-old SUNY Oneonta student Tyler Lopresti-Castro who passed away without explanation back in January.

Investigators say there is currently no indication of any crime or foul play and are handling the case as a ‘suspicious death.’ What they have been able to piece together so far is that Tyler left a party alone around 12:00 am, Thursday, January 27th. Data collected from his cellphone indicates that he was on foot and in the neighborhood where he lived. He then slowly moved in location, indicating that he was again walking.

A witness claims to have seen a man fitting Tyler’s description walking on the I88 on-ramp. Surveillance video from the area captured Tyler exiting Neahwa Park alone. He then continued on Lower Main Street toward the I88 Westbound on-ramp.

The next time Tyler was seen was around 2:10 am, when he was captured on video at the Silas Lane Transit Garage, which was about an hour later.

Alcohol and caffeine were found in Tyler’s system at the time of his death, but his actual blood alcohol concentration is unknown.

Investigators say the case is still active, but that they have currently followed all possible leads and are waiting on the analysis and delivery of other legal information to be delivered to continue.

There will be no further information released at this time.

If you have any further information or concerns, you can contact the Oneonta Police Detectives at (607) 432-1111.