UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Notre Dame Schools have spent the past few weeks collecting donations for the people of Ukraine.

This morning the students presented these items to the Pentecostal Church in Utica. These items will then be shipped to Ukraine with the help of Viktoriya Runkevich, a native of the country.

“They collected a lot of donations from elementary and high school so they are here now bringing all the donations…it’s going to be going to Columbus, Ohio on a trailer, and then from there it’s going to be going to Poland and then to Ukraine,” said Viktoriya Runkevich, Member of Pentecostal Church.

Bob McQueen, Campus Minister at Notre Dame, says he saw what Viktoriya was doing for Ukraine, and especially during the season of lent, felt the need to help.

“That’s what our mission was – to help those that are in need in time of war,” said McQueen. “Jesus said ‘blessed are the peacemakers for they should become the children of God’ – and what’s what we’re doing – we’re helping them out.”

While this donation collection has closed, there are several other ways to help the people of Ukraine. you can find all the details for local fundraisers on our website.