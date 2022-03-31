SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 38,000 bags of fentanyl was seized inside a home in Indian Orchard Wednesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 26-year-old Chanty Reynoso-Vasquez of Bronx, NY was arrested after a search warrant was executed in Indian Orchard.

Officers seized approximately 38,200 bags of fentanyl with a street value of over $100,000 intended for distribution in the Springfield area, a loaded firearm and approximately $8,000 were also seized during the search.

Additional arrested are anticipated as the investigation continues.