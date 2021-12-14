Penn Yan man arrested for metal knuckle knives, switchblade

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan Police investigation into a November incident resulted in a weapons arrest on Monday afternoon.

According to Penn Yan Police, officers responded to the home of Daniel Newell on Nov. 23 for an unrelated incident and found multiple illegal metal knuckle knives and a switchblade. Police say Newell was prohibited from possessing the weapons due to prior criminal convictions.

Penn Yan Police say Newell resisted arrest while he was being taken into custody during the November investigation.

Newell was later taken into custody on Dec. 13 without incident and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (D-Felony) and Resisting Arrest (A-Misdemeanor).

Newell was held to await arraignment on the charges in Yates CAP Court on Tuesday morning.