POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Potsdam is facing felony charges after allegedly being sexually involved with a female under 17-years-old.

According to a press release from New York State Police, 23-year-old Nicholas R. Cox from Potsdam had sexual contact with a female under 17-years-old on March 19 in the village of Harrisville.

As a result, State Police in Lowville arrested Cox and charged him with Criminal Sex Act in the Third Degree, Forcible Touching, Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance.