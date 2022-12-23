UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its free annual ‘Dine-In’ event on Christmas Dinner and has invited the public to attend.

The Christmas “Dine-In” is scheduled on Sunday, Christmas Day, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Food Service Building, 201 Rutger Street, Utica. Dinners will be delivered to the Homebound by 1:00 pm.

If you would like to schedule a delivery, please call 315-735-1645 ext. 2100, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, until December 23rd at 11:00 am.

For more information on the Rescue Mission and/or to learn how to donate, you can visit www.uticamission.org.