ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Rome has announced the creation of a new proactive ‘Street Crimes Unit’ (SCU) that was implemented in April of 2022.

This new unit was created to help battle the continuing rise of gun violence in the City of Rome and will primarily focus on investigating that issue, as well as street-level narcotics, and other violent crimes. Officers assigned to this unit will not be on regular patrols but will be working with other departments to gather intelligence on potential illegal weapons and drug-related crimes, making them more efficient at these types of crimes.

According to police, the SCU’s efforts have already removed threats from the street and been making an impact on the local community, resulting in 59 arrests and the following items being seized: