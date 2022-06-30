ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 44-year-old man from Rome is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly sexually abusing a child.

According to New York State Police, troopers worked with Oneida County Child Advocacy Center in an investigation regarding a report of sexual abuse in the city of Rome. The investigation revealed that 44-year-old Michael E. Fox from Rome sexually abused a female under the age of 17 from the winter of 2020 through the summer of 2021.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case was turned over to the Oneida County District Attorney’s office where it was presented to the Grand Jury in June 2022. Fox was charged with five counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a class “A-II” Felony, three counts of Rape in the first degree, a class “B” Felony, one count of Attempted Rape in the first degree, a class “C” Felony, two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree, a class “B” Felony, two counts of Sexual Abuse in the first degree, a class “D” Felony, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “a” Misdemeanor.

After the indictment was passed down from the Grand Jury, a warrant was issued for Fox’s arrest. On June 30 Fox was arrested and held at the Oneida County Jail to a wait for Centralized Arraignment. The victim was offered services through the Oneida County CAC.