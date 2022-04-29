ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported that a man wanted for Grand Larceny was caught during a traffic stop on April 27.

Around 1:20 am on Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle on the 200 block of Erie Blvd West in Rome. While speaking with the driver, 48-year-old David L Spoon, they learned that his license was suspended and that he had a warrant out for his arrest from the City of Rome.

A search of Spoon’s vehicle was then done, and officers allegedly found ~1.3g of Cocaine.

Spoon was then arrested without incident and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Class D Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

Other Vehicle and Traffic Violations

Spoon is currently being held at the Rome Police Department waiting for arraignment.