UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Saranac Thursdays, a happy hour with live music, made a come back this month after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

“You’ve got really good music you’ve got a wide range of Saranac beers, Utica Club, soft drinks, ciders and it’s a big happy hour,” said Fred Matt, President of F.X. Matt Brewing Company.

On an average night before Covid-19, they would see about 2,000 people a week. Now, they are trying to work their way up to the pre-pandemic numbers, bringing back Saranac Thursdays, but with a new twist

“We used to charge $5 at the door to get in and get one beer and we’ve just gone for free admission because it seemed like believe it or not $5 dollars was a stopping point for some people,” said Matt.

Although admission is free, money made is donated to the social services organization United Way. Fred says the excitement has increased due to the pent-up demand to get out and see your friends after quarantine.

“To now get out and be able to be in the sun and be with friends and drink beer and have a good time I just think it’s probably better than it was before Covid because you haven’t had it in a while,” said Matt.

June 30 was the last Saranac Thursday, however, they may re-evaluate and start the event back up in July or August.