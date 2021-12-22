Schuyler County woman airlifted after Starkey crash

STARKEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County woman was airlifted to an area hospital after a motor vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, the 72-year-old Burdett woman was extricated from a vehicle on State Route 14 after the car went off the road into a ditch and struck a tree.

The woman was flown by Mercy Flight Central for back and foot injuries and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Dundee Fire and EMS.