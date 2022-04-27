UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man is in jail with multiple felony charges after a ‘shots fired’ call in Union over the weekend.

The New York State Police responded to a call for a verbal argument and “shots fired” on Spring Street in the town of Union, Sunday which resulted in an Endicott man being arrested for multiple felonies, including drugs, and weapon charges including a disguised homemade gun.

Members from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation team seized methamphetamine, numerous illegal firearms, and weapons from the house in the Town of Union.

Law enforcement was initially called to a residence on Spring Street for a verbal argument and a “shots fired” report. Through the NYSP investigation, it was determined that Carson J. Vanco, of Endicott, who is 20 years old was in possession of illegal firearms, which included, an assault rifle, and a homemade gun that was disguised. He was also in possession of brass knuckles, methamphetamine, and components to make methamphetamine.

He was charged with the following crimes:

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a class “D” felony

Manufacturing Methamphetamine, a class “D” felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class “E” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

Vanco was arraigned at Broome County Central Arraingment and Processing and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.

The New York State Police reminds residents that it is unlawful to discharge a firearm within five-hundred feet of an occupied building. NYSP also reminds the public that if you know of anyone who possesses illegal firearms, please contact the closest law enforcement agency.