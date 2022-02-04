Snow winds down Friday, then pattern turns quiet

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Snow and sleet fall in Central New York throughout the night Thursday night and into Friday morning. Snow will be heavy at times overnight, with rates of 1-2″ per hour.

Snow then starts to wind down Friday morning as the storm pulls away but snow showers remain possible off and on throughout the day. There is a small chance for flurries on Saturday, a cold day with highs in the teens. Temperatures fall below zero Saturday night but rebound to around 30° on Sunday.

Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Monday. Otherwise, next week looks mainly quiet and seasonable with highs in the low to mid-30s.

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates! For more, please like Chief Meteorologist Colleen Hurley on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area