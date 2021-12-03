Southern Tier drivers led in child seat violations during Thanksgiving holiday; 183 DWI arrests in NY

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

(WETM) – New York State Police ticketed drivers in the Southern Tier 218 times for child restraint/seat belt violations during the Thanksgiving holiday, tied for the most in New York.

State Police announced they issued 12,975 tickets statewide during this year’s five-day Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement period, which ran from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28.

During the campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

Troopers arrested 183 people for DWI and investigated 1,041 crashes, including one fatal crash.

As part of the enforcement, Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding – 4,609

Distracted Driving – 440

Seatbelt violations – 1,526

Move Over Law – 119

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign, the State Police issued 13,887 total tickets and arrested 155 people for DWI.

The results of the campaign are broken down by region below:

Troop Region Speed DWI Arrests(# of persons) Distracted Driving Child Restraint/Seat Belt Move Over TotalTickets(includes other violations) A Western NY 333 12 12 163 2 1,136 B North Country 194 11 26 75 12 846 C Southern Tier 288 4 16 218 9 930 D Central NY 386 19 19 117 9 1,207 E Finger Lakes 393 19 46 171 10 1,381 F Upper Hudson Valley 739 45 42 218 26 1,715 G Capital Region 403 9 18 123 9 1,025 K Lower Hudson Valley 771 28 55 80 11 1,521 L Long Island 260 24 39 89 6 879 NYC New York City 63 0 27 110 1 592 T NYS Thruway 779 12 40 162 24 1,743

New York State law requires all children to be restrained in an appropriate child restraint system while riding in a motor vehicle until they reach their 8th birthday. All children under the age of 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat. All motor vehicle passengers aged 16 and older must be restrained by a seat belt.

Safety tips for specific seats and age groups:

Rear- Facing: Infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat for as long as possible, but at least until the age of 2. If a child outgrows the weight or height limit of the seat, then a convertible or all-in-one car seat should be used in the rear-facing position until the child outgrows the weight or height limit set by the car seat manufacturer.

Infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat for as long as possible, but at least until the age of 2. If a child outgrows the weight or height limit of the seat, then a convertible or all-in-one car seat should be used in the rear-facing position until the child outgrows the weight or height limit set by the car seat manufacturer. Forward-Facing: Keep your child in a forward-facing car seat with a harness as long as possible, up to the highest weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer.

Keep your child in a forward-facing car seat with a harness as long as possible, up to the highest weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer. Booster Seats : Use a belt positioning booster seat when your child’s weight or height is above the forward-facing limit for the car seat. Keep your child in a booster seat until the lap and shoulder belts fit properly, typically between 8 and 12 years old.

: Use a belt positioning booster seat when your child’s weight or height is above the forward-facing limit for the car seat. Keep your child in a booster seat until the lap and shoulder belts fit properly, typically between 8 and 12 years old. Seat Belts : Use a lap and shoulder belt when the seat belts fit your child properly. The lap belt should be low and snug across the upper thighs and the shoulder belt should lie across the middle of the chest and shoulder.

: Use a lap and shoulder belt when the seat belts fit your child properly. The lap belt should be low and snug across the upper thighs and the shoulder belt should lie across the middle of the chest and shoulder. All children under age 13 should ride in the backseat.

Find additional information on finding the right seat from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Those with questions about child seat fittings can find State Police fitting stations in their area.