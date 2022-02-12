BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to State Police, an investigation is ongoing into a Saturday morning incident in which a suspect died after being shot by a State Trooper following a pursuit on interstates 90 and 190.

Police say the State Trooper suffered minor injuries from the incident and a press conference will be held at 2:45 p.m.

State Police say troopers attempted to stop the suspect, who was reportedly driving erratically on I-90 Saturday, around 10:38 a.m. The suspect exited on I-190 northbound and then into the city, where State Troopers ended their pursuit.

State Police say troopers located the suspect while patrolling the city. The driver had reportedly pulled over on East Eagle Street, near the intersection of Washington Street, and was talking to bystanders. Police said they approached the vehicle and gave the driver verbal commands.

According to authorities, the incident culminated with a trooper shooting the suspect with their division-issued weapon, and the suspect died at the scene. Details of the altercation were not provided.

The area of Eagle Street and Washington Street will be closed for several hours. The Attorney General’s office was notified and is now investigating.