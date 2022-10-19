UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) announced this year’s annual Career Fair will feature over 80 employers from around Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.

The event is open to the public and being held on Thursday, October 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Wildcat Field House on 100 Seymour Road in Utica.

Local, state, and national employers on-site to meet with meet members of the local community, as well as students and alumni to discuss current and upcoming job opportunities and internships.