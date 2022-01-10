SUNY Potsdam delays start of spring semester due to COVID-19

The SUNY Potsdam Lougheed Center for Applied Learning (pictured) has engaged The Arc of Jefferson-St. Lawrence in a new long-term internship program that pays students enough to cover in-state tuition. (Photo by Jason Hunter/SUNY Potsdam)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam students will not be returning to classes until the end of January.

Leadership from SUNY Potsdam announced on January 7 that the college has delayed the start of the Spring 2022 semester by two weeks.

According to college officials, this is due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the North Country, across the state and the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

Campus leaders expressed their concerns regarding the higher transmission rates, stating that the college is preparing for a significant percentage of students, faculty, and staff testing positive for COVID-19, as well as close contacts.

Prior to arriving on campus for the Spring semester, SUNY Potsdam is requiring all students to receive a booster shot, if eligible and get tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving on campus.

Unvaccinated students with approved exemption waivers and unvaccinated employees will continue to be required to be tested weekly in the Spring 2022 semester.

New SUNY Potsdam students planning on filing for a medical or religious exemption need to do so by February 4.

SUNY Potsdam will begin in-person classes on January 31. The college will keep its spring break from March 5 to March 13, however, there is no longer an April recess. Potsdam’s finals week has been pushed back to May 16 through May 20, and its commencement will be held on May 21, 2022.