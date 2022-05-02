POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam officials are issuing concerns as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

According to a campus health alert from SUNY Potsdam Student Health Services, it saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students in the last two weeks of April. This mirrored the high number of active cases throughout St. Lawrence County and the North Country.

Health Services warned that the campus must pay attention to this trend and take appropriate actions, however, the increase is not a cause for major concern at this time.

Due to this, SUNY Potsdam’s campus policies have not changed. Masks remained recommended in areas with high caseloads, regardless of vaccination status. This is particularly advised in large congregate events.

Those who test positive for COVID_19 must isolate themselves for at least five days by staying home and staying away from others. Anyone who is within six to ten days of recovering from testing positive for COVID or who has symptoms is still required to continue to be masked around others.

Free community testing remains open at the SUNY Potsdam Merritt Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-in testing is available and appointments can be scheduled online.