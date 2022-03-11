UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Compassion Coalition is working with the Slavic Pentecostal Church in Utica to send truckloads of necessities to those in need in Ukraine.

“Can you imagine if you had to leave your home with nothing? So, we’re filling up a 53-foot trailer. It’s our little part to do what we can,” said Michael Servello, Founder, and CEO of the Compassion Coalition and Bargain Grocery.

The organization is putting together pallette-sized donations of hygiene products, food, and other basic necessities. Bargain Grocery, a local store started through the compassion coalition, is helping the organizations make these donations.

“People helping and shopping there all of that revenue spills over into our donations so when there is a need like this that comes up we’re able to respond so we take some of the stock we purchase and allocate it to this need,” said Servello.

So far, the initiative has sent over four truckloads.

“We’re shipping it through one of our partners that already has an established supply chain into Poland so we’re going to get it to them and then they’re going to ship it over,” said Servello.

Pastor Pavel Verenich says they are continuing to send over more materials.

“We still continue we have some stuff in the warehouse in the church probably next week we’ll ship another two. I would like to say thank you to everyone to everyone who helps and heart is open,” said Pastor Pavel Verenich,” Slavic Pentecostal Church.