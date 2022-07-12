HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested on over 100 charges for allegedly leaving hateful and racist symbols in churches and other public and private properties in Hornell, according to police.

The City of Hornell Police Department said it began investigating reports that pamphlets and stickers containing images of swastikas and racial slurs in two local churches. The pamphlets were also allegedly left at various other private and public properties in the City.

Aubrye Gradonetti (31), Dylan Henry (30), and Ryan Mulhollen (27) were arrested after Hornell Police and New York State Police executed a search warrant at an address on River Street. Police said that during the search, officers allegedly found evidence “which depicted the crimes of Aggravated Harassment.”

All three were charged with 115 counts of 1st-degree Aggravated Harassment. They were taken to CAP Court for arraignment.

The FBI office out of Rochester also assisted with the investigation.