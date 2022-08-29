(NEWS10)– Capital region violence erupted Saturday night. Troy Police say they were called to a shooting outside in the area of 151 Sixth Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Once on scene police found a 14-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police and emergency services provided lifesaving medical attention at the scene. The boy was transferred to an area hospital where he died.

Mayor Patrick Madden tweeted in part, “like many Troy residents, I am both shocked and outraged at the senseless loss of another young life to gun violence in our community…my office is supporting the investigation by Troy PD, who have committed the resources necessary to bring those responsible for this crime to justice.”

This is an active investigation, and more information will be available in the coming days.

The violence then erupted on the streets of Albany. Police were called to the area of Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets to break a large crowd fighting in the streets around 3 a.m.

As police tried to disperse the crowd, the group reportedly began throwing glass bottles at the cops and fighting the officers. That is when police say they heard gunfire from a block away on Hamilton Street and Quail Street.

Upon arrival, police discovered evidence of a shooting. Five victims suffered from gunshot wounds aging from 19 to 29 years old.

Two victims are listed in critical condition. Later, Schenectady police say they received a call from a 17-year-old female who claims she was shot on Hamilton Street. Police there confirmed she had been shot in the abdomen and was transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries

Mayor Sheehan said in part, “the depraved indifference of firing a gun into a large crowd with police officers literally around the corner shocks the conscience…” Then turning to the universities in the area by stating, “we work closely with local universities and colleges in the city of Albany to attempt to prevent these large gatherings from occurring and ensure the public’s safety.”

The University of Albany fired back with the following, “based on the information shared with the University so far, none of the victims in this morning’s shooting was a UAlbany student. Nevertheless, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones, and we hope for a swift recovery.”