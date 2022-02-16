VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Turning Stone Casino has announced that its Exit 33 nightlife venues are lifting their COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Beginning this Friday, February 18th, the Tin Rooster, The Gig, The Turquoise Tiger, and A-Bar will no longer require guests to provide proof of vaccination for entry. However, proof of vaccination is still required for the Event Center and the Showroom due to the ongoing contractual requirements of the artists there.

Guests visiting areas other than the Event Center and Showroom are not required to provide proof of vaccination. Oneida Nation Enterprises says the decision was made based on the decline in COVID-19 cases within the region.