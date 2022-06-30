LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are conducting an investigation after two men were arrested in a marijuana grow operation Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Ludlow Police Department, at around noon 494 marijuana plants in multiple grow rooms with fans, heaters, and fertilizer were seized from a building located in an industrial area off Letourneau Lane in Ludlow.

Police say 40-year-old Peter Capece of Middletown, Connecticut and 34-year-old Sanmiguel Baez-Infante of New Britain, Connecticut were in the building and are both being charged with the cultivation and possession of marijuana.

(Ludlow Police Department)

They are scheduled to be arraigned at Palmer District Court.