UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After three ‘Ghost Guns’ were seized by the Utica Police Department in one week, Eyewitness News spoke with Utica police Sergeant Michael Curley to get a better explanation into what they are.

“These particular guns are non-serialized and self-manufactured. Self-manufactured would mean that kits come in the mail, and you can put that gun together, it comes with different parts. It comes with what we call a lower receiver, and a lower receiver is the part that’s usually serialized that can denote a manufacturer, a place of purchase, things of that nature. With these ghost guns, they’re very difficult to trace, and the fact that no serial number exists, and we cannot understand; One, where they came from. Two, who they were purchased through. Three, who manufactured them. So, there’s really no tracing and we can’t understand what’s called a ‘Time to Crime, Time to purchase’. Typically, we can backtrace through the ATF the time they purchased the gun and the time of the crime in which we obtain the gun, in order to determine who had the gun, maybe it’s being trafficked, where that gun was used prior to this, or things of that nature. Unfortunately, with ghost guns, we cannot obtain any of that information.”

Sergeant Curley says that the Utica Police Department has seen an increase in ghost guns lately and they are still trying to investigate where these guns are coming from.