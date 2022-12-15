SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – On December 15th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man has pled guilty to possession of cocaine & a weapon.

On Thursday, 35-year-old Edgar Tejada of Utica, NY, pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He admitted to possessing over 500 grams of cocaine at his home in Utica as well as a loaded Ruger handgun.

Upon sentencing, Tejeda faces 5 years to life in prison, up to $1,000,000.00 in fines, and at least 3 years to life of supervision if he is ever released.

Tejeda is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19, 2023, before United States District Judge David N. Hurd.