VIENNA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Vienna man has been charged with a felony for allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, July 21, the Child Advocacy Center received reports that a man was allegedly having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13.

On Friday, July 22, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Child Advocacy Center, arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Belden at his residence in the Town of Vienna without incident.

He was then transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class D Felony.

Belden was arraigned in Utica City Court and is currently remanded at the Oneida County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.

An order of protection and other services have been issued on behalf of the victim.