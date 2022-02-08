VVS Central School District releases statement on vaping incident

VERONA N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Vernon Verona Sherrill Central School District has released the following statement regarding the student vaping incident that took place on February 8th.

“Late this morning, a VVS high school faculty member noticed that a student was displaying atypical behavior. The teacher immediately notified the main office. A school nurse was alerted, and 911 was called shortly thereafter. Upon investigation, our administration found that three high school students became ill from smoking a liquid through a vape pen smoking device. One student was transported via ambulance to the hospital, where the student was treated and released. Two other students were evaluated at the school but did not require hospital treatment.

Superintendent Martha Group shared a statement: “We are grateful for the immediate response of our faculty and staff and the emergency responders who attended to our students. As always, the health and safety of our students is our first priority. Our high school crisis team recently met to review similar incidents that have occurred locally to review our response and action plans. This review was particularly helpful in responding to today’s situation.”

The district reached out to families to make them aware of the situation and ask for their help as a partner in their children’s safety.

Vaping has been a long-standing issue with teenage students and young adults across the nation. While VVS engages in active anti-vaping and anti-drug instruction and activities, educated and empowered parents and guardians are the best line of defense in preventing misuse and illicit drug use by students.

VVS encouraged families to take some time to talk to their children about vaping and drug use, ways to resist peer pressure, and how to report vaping or drug use to a trusted adult.”