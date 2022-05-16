BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nationally renowned attorney Ben Crump came to Buffalo on Monday and spoke alongside co-counsel Terry Connors and Ken Abbarno. They, with the family of 86-year-old mass shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, are holding a conference to address the attack.

The conference is taking place at Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. You can watch it in the video player above.

Whitfield says his father doesn't know what has happened to the love of his life…and how he hasn’t seen her in two days.



It’s part of the devastating aftermath that so many are dealing with. — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) May 16, 2022

Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield told News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak that he plans to work with legislators to make changes in memory of his mother.