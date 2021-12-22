Millions more take-home COVID tests coming to NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul was back home in Erie County to deliver the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking from Erie County Medical Center (ECMC), the Governor announced that five million more at-home COVID-19 tests would be coming to New York State by New Year’s Eve. Two million of these tests will be going to schools.

Like Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash earlier in the day, Gov. Hochul said she wants schools to remain open.

“We saw how devastating this experiment was, in having children work remotely,” she said. “The stress was on the teachers and the parents. We just can’t set these kids back again.”

More so than the general number of infected people, Hochul says one of her main points of focus in the pandemic has been the number of people being hospitalized. During the conference, she noted that we have the resources we need to stay ahead of the virus — masks and vaccines.

