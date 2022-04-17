(WWTI) — The Easter holiday is filled with treats and sweets for people to enjoy, however, it’s important to keep some of the items used to celebrate away from pets in order to keep them safe.

The ASPCA and PetHub shared the top five Easter toxins that could negatively affect pets so individuals know what to look out for. As many might guess, chocolate came at the top of the list.

According to the organizations, the most chocolate intoxication calls are made to Animal Poison Control on Easter, topping Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Halloween. They advised residents to watch their pets carefully to make sure their pets don’t find Easter candy hidden around the house and yard, or get into unattended Easter baskets.

They also warned that true lilies and day lilies are a concern since they can cause acute kidney failure in cats. The organizations encouraged residents to avoid bringing the flower into the house to avoid any possibility of contact.

Although not food, individuals should also keep their pets away from the plastic Easter grass found in many baskets this holiday. The fake grass can cause a life-threatening gastrointestinal obstruction and it could require surgery to resolve.

The organizations also advised pet owners to keep onion, garlic, macadamia nuts, grapes, and raisins away from pets as they are toxic to them. Lastly, they reminded owners to make sure herbicides are away from pets so they can’t chew or puncture the bottle and make sure the application is dry before letting pets outside.