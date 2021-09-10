DeWitt sculptor revisits her 9/11 remembrance creation from twin tower beam

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Every time Arlene Abend sees a plane overhead, she’s baffled her son can put a machine like that in the air, which is exactly where he was on September 11, 2001.

“He flew the same airline, same equipment, and same route as the hijacked plane, and I didn’t know whether it was him or not,” Abend said.

For two hours, her calls to him weren’t answered. She describes the terror as numbing.

“Until I could contact a relative and find out they didn’t pick his plane,” she said.

The relief was so powerful, it made what she did lose that day pale in comparison- the bronze artwork she sculpted for a company on the 93rd floor of Tower II.

“When everyone was making a fuss over my destroyed sculpture, I just shook my head and said who cares,” she recounted.

Abend already had more ties to 9/11 than anyone would wish, but another still to come was for the better. The woman working to put a new flag pole up outside DeWitt Town Hall had a bigger idea.

“Pat matsen, we called her the flag lady, a civic person, for whatever reason, she laid the seed down to get an actual piece of the World Trade Center,” said Abend.

A committee of Dewitt citizens found the funding, and got a commitment from New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani. They hired the sculptor living amongst them to help turn the debris into a memorial.

“I was given this 21-foot beam that welders had cut from the rest of the debris. I looked at it, and I saw a platform. I thought it was a natural place not to obstruct the beam. The beam was the sculpture,” she said.

It was put in place just days before the first anniversary of the attacks. Abend’s addition was put on top.

“It could be hands, could be a flame, could be the two towers. It’s stainless, it hits the light. I wanted something simple and strong,” she said.

Abend drew the first design, but feels the art work has evolved over the years, by the touching additions of small flags, photos of loved ones and other heirlooms that might only make sense to each person who leaves them.

“When I did it, it was a job. It was mechanical, aesthetic, it was problem-solving. And now, it’s a very special place,” said Abend. “It’s interesting. To be a part of it now, seems more important than it was then.”