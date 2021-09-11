WATCH LIVE: City of Syracuse holds ceremony for 20th anniversary of September 11th Remembering 9/11 by: Natalie Dascoulias Posted: Sep 11, 2021 / 08:29 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 11, 2021 / 09:08 AM EDT Dozens of iconic buildings, landmarks and institutions across NYC and beyond will be illuminating their facades or rooftops in sky blue as part of “Tributes in Light” on the anniversary of 9/11. The campaign itself is an extension of the longstanding “Tribute in Light” art installation in Lower Manhattan, which comprises of two vertical columns of white light representing the Twin Towers. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)