Restart NY

(WSYR-TV) — New York State will begin its process of reopening the economy on a regional basis, beginning in some areas of the state as early as May 15.

New York has been under Governor Cuomo’s PAUSE orders since March 22, but with the orders set to expire on Friday, May 15, some regions are getting set to reopen their economies.

When regions meet the seven criteria established by the New York State Department of Health they will be allowed to reopen in four phases.

The phased-in plan prioritizes businesses who give the region a greater economic impact and have low risk of infection for the workers and customers.

The governor says there will be at least a two week period between each phase to monitor the spread of COVID-19, and see if adjustments need to be made to the plan.

What will open in each phase?

Phase One:

Construction:

Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors

Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction

Land Subdivision

Nonresidential Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Utility System Construction

Manufacturing:

Apparel Manufacturing

Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing

Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing

Machinery Manufacturing

Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

Paper Manufacturing

Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing

Printing and Related Support Activities

Textile Mills

Textile Product Mills

Wood Product Manufacturing

Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Wholesale Trading:

Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers

Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers

Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers

Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers

Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Select retail for curbside pickup only:

Clothing Stores

Direct Selling Establishments

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

Florists

General Merchandise Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

Used Merchandise Stores

Shoe Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting:

Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production

Landscaping and Gardening

Other Animal Production

Other Crop Production

Support Activities for Animal Production

Support Activities for Crop Production

Support Activities for Forestry

Drive-in movie theaters and low-risk recreational activities like tennis will also be allowed in Phase One.

Phase Two:

Professional services

Finance and insurance

Retail

Administrative support

Real Estate, rental and leasing

Phase Three:

Restaurants and food services

Phase Four:

Arts, entertainment and recreation

Education

Click on each phase to find out more details of what’s included in that phase.

Many people are wondering when barber shops and hair salons will reopen, as they don’t necessarily fit into any of the categories listed in the four phase plan provided by the state. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was asked about barber shops and hair salons on May 4 and, at that time, he did not have a concrete answer either.

Business as usual?

The plan, New York Forward, focuses first and foremost on getting people back to work and easing social isolation, without triggering renewed spread of the virus or overwhelming the hospital system.

Once a business is allowed to reopen, it most likely will not be business as usual. Many businesses will have to establish new guidelines to help protect its employees and customers from contracting COVID-19. These guidelines could include, but are not limited to social distancing protocols, restricting non-essential travel for employees, adjusting shifts and hours to reduce workplace density and screening individuals when they enter the workplace.

Below is a response from County Executive McMahon on how local governments may operate differently when they reopen:

When will regions be allowed to reopen?

In order to even begin the restart plan, regions must meet a list of seven requirements set by the New York State Health Department.

Metric 1: A downward trajectory of net hospitalizations over a 14 day period measured on a three day average; or never having a net increase of 15 hospitalizations in one day

Metric 2: Decline in deaths over a 14 day period measured on a three day average; or five or fewer deaths in any day when looking at the three day average

Metric 3: Fewer than 2 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people each day, measured on a 3 day average

Metric 4: At least 30% of hospital beds must be available

Metric 5: At least 30% of ICU beds must be available

Metric 6: Regions must be able to perform 30 tests per 1,000 residents per month

Metric 7: Regions must have 30 contact tracers per 100K residents

What regions can reopen on May 15?

Once a region is cleared for restart, the region must appoint an oversight institution as its “control room.” The control room will monitor the metrics listed above, and they can slow or shut off reopening if indicators are problematic.

To see how your region is performing based on the criteria set by the state, click here.

For reference, according to the state, Central New York is made up of five counties; Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego. Oneida County is considered part of the Mohawk Valley region. Jefferson and Lewis counties are in the North Country. The Southern Tier includes Chenango and Tompkins counties. New York State considers Seneca and Wayne counties to be in the Finger Lakes region.