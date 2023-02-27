Which white jumpsuit is best?

Season after season and year after year, jumpsuits reign supreme on and off the runway, especially since they come in so many fun, flattering styles. Versatile and easy to throw on, they can be worn anywhere from the office to the park, at home or while on vacation. Even if you were wary of them when they re-entered the style scene, it’s definitely time to embrace the trend. If you’re on the hunt for a classic white jumpsuit, take a look at the Dickies Women’s Short-Sleeve Flex Coverall.

What to know before you buy a white jumpsuit

Designs

Depending on current fashion trends, a jumpsuit will feature cuts such as the elegant choker jumpsuit or spaghetti-strap tank top that can fit a cute blouse underneath. Mixing and matching is easy, since there are colors and patterns to choose from that are bound to complement clothing items you already own.

Necklines

Like dress necklines, jumpsuit necks come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes.

What to look for in a quality white jumpsuit

Fit

Assuming you want a classic cute, your jumpsuit shouldn’t be too tight or loose. While jumpsuits that are too tight will restrict your movement, ones that are too loose will cover up your figure. Of course, if you prefer the look of a baggy jumpsuit or a tight fitting jumpsuit, that’s fine, too.

Tall people should be on the lookout for longer pants lengths, while those who are petite should keep an eye on pieces with shorter lengths.

Waistline

Jumpsuits have either a loose or form-fitting waistline with belt loops you can use for an included cloth belt or your own belt. Cinching a jumpsuit is a great way to give your waist more definition, if that’s the look you’re going for. Loose-fitting waistlines are commonly seen on jumpsuits fashioned as lounge wear, such as the playsuit or boiler version.

Versatility

Your options are endless when it comes to jumpsuit styles, since they are available all year in patterns, cuts and silhouettes based on the season. Jumpsuits can be layered underneath a jean jacket or paired with a short- or long-sleeve T-shirt for a casual look, while pairing one with an embellished blazer or stylish sweater during the fall or winter will help you round out any cold-weather outfit.

Comfort

Since the design of a jumpsuit usually requires the wearer to undress completely, finding one that’s comfortable to put on and take off should be at the top of your list. If the fabric is restrictive or not proportioned correctly, your jumpsuit can feel claustrophobic if you’re not careful.

In determining whether a jumpsuit’s fit is right for your body’s proportions, a good rule of thumb is to make sure it doesn’t ride up in any awkward places. Also, double-check the material it’s made from to see if it irritates skin — cotton, rayon and Tencel are better than spandex or polyester.

How much does a white jumpsuit cost?

The price of a jumpsuit can range from $35-$200, based on the size, color and amount of detailing. Fancier brands typically use higher quality materials that are fashioned into complex cuts, making them more expensive due to the craftsmanship involved.

Jumpsuit FAQs

Q. Can jumpsuits be worn during formal occasions?

A. You can find jumpsuits that are dress-code appropriate, stylish and classy for weddings, fancy dinners and parties. The right styles will also pair with heels, a nice formal blazer, silver or gold accessories and a chic handbag depending on the look you’re going for.

Q. What’s the difference between jumpsuits and other similar garments?

A. Jumpsuits, rompers and playsuits all are made with soft fabrics that are comfortable and breathable, such as cotton and polyester. However, unlike these clothing pieces, jumpsuits offer more freedom of movement and aren’t usually as difficult to slip on and off.

What are the best white jumpsuits to buy?

Top white jumpsuit

Dickies Women’s Short Sleeve Flex Coverall

What you need to know: Effortlessly stylish, this is a great choice for anyone who wants a casual jumpsuit that isn’t too feminine.

What you’ll love: It’s well-made, as it’s designed as workwear but looks great on the street, too. It’s machine washable and is made from a breathable fabric so that wearers don’t overheat.

What you should consider: Some find it too long, but you can cuff the pant legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white jumpsuit for the money

Dreamskull Women’s Punk Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit

What you need to know: The ruched dropped crotch gives this jumpsuit a cool and casual look

What you’ll love: It’s made predominantly from cotton, with a little Spandex added for stretch. The loose fit makes it comfortable to wear.

What you should consider: The fabric it’s made from is relatively thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Daily Ritual Women’s Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Scoopneck Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This super comfortable jumpsuit is great for lounging or wearing out.

What you’ll love: The elasticated waist has a drawstring to get a close fit. The terry fabric is soft against the skin. It’s machine-washable, so keeping it clean is easy.

What you should consider: It comes in an off-white hue called “sand” and a snakeskin print with a white background, but not a plain bright white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

