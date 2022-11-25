What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals that are still on sale?
Black Friday has come and gone. But that doesn’t mean the deals are done. This year’s holiday sales are so important to retailers that they are offering deep discounts even though the main event has passed. For instance, you can still get a great buy on makeup products, such as lip gloss and eyeliner, and ever-popular tech such as an Echo device and earbuds.
In fact, there are so many sales still going on that we’ve compiled a list of the top products you can buy after Black Friday. To help you jump to the products you want most, we’ve organized our list by retailers: Amazon, Kohl’s, Ulta Beauty, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and Home Depot.
Updated: November 25, 8:30 p.m. PT
Trending deals from DeWalt, Ring and more
2020 Apple MacBook Air: 20% off
With 8 gigabytes of RAM and an 8-core processor, you’ll have no trouble working on multiple tasks simultaneously. It lasts around 18 hours on a single charge and offers 256GB of storage space.
Sold by Amazon
DeWalt 20-Volt Tool Set: 40% off
This kit comes with 10 tools, including an impact driver, a reciprocating saw and an LED work light. The included batteries are compatible with over 200 tools. It comes with two tool bags.
Sold by Amazon and Home Depot
Theragun Prime: 34% off
This includes four attachments for various muscle groups. It’s surprisingly quiet. Many were impressed with the ergonomic design.
Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Therabody
Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber: 13% off
This bundle comes with two popular VR games. The Meta Quest has a growing library with over 300 games to play. This headset doesn’t require a PC or smartphone to get started.
Original Peloton Bike: 21% off
This is an ideal way to enhance your cardio workouts without leaving your house. It’s relatively compact, making it an ideal choice for small home gyms. The touchscreen display is intuitive.
Sold by Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7 and other Black Friday deals still on sale on Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7: 42% off
You can forget about vacuuming if you get a robotic cleaner. This obstacle-avoiding little wonder cleans when and where you want. The three-stage cleaning system makes sure nothing is left behind.
Sold by Amazon
Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation): ADD TO WISHLIST
Besides access to streaming services such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, this versatile device gives you three additional ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music.
Sold by Amazon
Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 6-Quart Stockpot: 40% off
This dishwasher-safe stainless steel stockpot is a generous 6-quart size. It comes with a lid, has comfortable handles and is oven safe up to 350 degrees.
Sold by Amazon
CucinaPro 12-Inch Griddle and Crepe Maker: 16% off
The convenience of a standalone griddle means you can quickly make delicate crepes, blintzes and more. The range of temperature settings gives you precise control so you always have optimum results.
Sold by Amazon
SwimWays Spring Float: 20% off
It’s never too early to think about swim season. Especially when you can get such deep discounts. This fun pool float has an inner spring that gives it a sturdy edge for greater stability in the water.
Sold by Amazon
Other top Black Friday deals still on sale on Amazon
- There is never a bad time to buy a Lego kit. However, now is a great time because this one is 20% off.
- If you’re still on the fence about getting an air fryer, now’s your chance. This popular model is currently on sale for 40% off.
- A coffee maker makes a great gift for yourself or someone else. This popular model is on sale for 53% off.
- Who would have thought the best time for a Magic Mixies was after Black Friday? Well, it is. This one is an impressive 25% off.
- Time for a protein shaker bottle? Great, because this highly rated model is on sale for 20% off.
- This Nintendo Switch comes with red and blue joy-cons and is 8% off for Black Friday.
- The Google Pixel 7 is an excellent phone for those who love taking photos. It’s available at a 17% discount.
- The Lenovo Flex 5 features 512GB of storage and is 25% off.
- This Polaroid Instant Camera is available for 17% off.
- This OnePlus 10 Pro Smartphone is an excellent choice for mobile gamers. You can buy it for 31% off.
Ring video doorbell and other Black Friday deals still on sale on Kohl’s
Ring Video Doorbell: 40% off
Want to see who’s at the door without getting up off the couch? With this video doorbell, you can. Additionally, with its live view and two-way conversation, it is possibly the most important piece of home-security tech you can own.
Sold by Kohl’s
SO Paulina Women’s Faux-Fur Winter Boots: 66% off
If comfort is what you crave, these women’s boots will be everything you dreamed of and more. They have a plush faux fur lining and collar and a round toe with a padded footbed, so every area of your foot is pampered.
Sold by Kohl’s
Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System: 36% off
The Ninja DualBrew is more than a coffee maker, it’s an entire coffee system. It has the ability to brew grounds or coffee pods and comes with a fold-away frother, a 12-cup carafe, a Ninja smart scoop and more.
Sold by Kohl’s
Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life Pull-On Raglan Sweater: 76% off
With this sweater, you can stay stylish and cozy as the temperatures get chilly. It features a crewneck, ribbed cuffs and raglan sleeves. The polyester-nylon-spandex blend feels soft and comfortable against your skin.
Sold by Kohl’s
Shark ION Robot Vacuum: 54% off
This robotic vacuum has an innovative tri-brush cleaning system that features three types of brushes to ensure the unit cleans debris from all surfaces. It is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can keep your home tidy just by using your voice.
Sold by Kohl’s
Other top Black Friday deals still on sale on Kohl’s
- These classic jeans are a great buy at 35% off.
- Nothing makes you feel comfortable like an insulated coat. This one is even better because it is currently on sale for 39% off.
- This cozy sherpa blanket brings warmth to the winter season. It is available for 66% off.
- A zippered fleece is a wardrobe staple. This one is available for 54% off.
- This self-sharpening knife block set is 57% off.
- The Ninja Creami is an excellent gift for ice cream lovers. You can buy it at a 42% discount.
- At 58% off, this Samsonite Luggage will make a great addition to your next vacation.
- This Shark Rotator Upright Vacuum is available in green, red or purple. You can buy it for 61% off.
- You can buy this oversized plush throw at a 69% discount.
ColourPop Sweet Talk eyeshadow palette and other Black Friday deals still on sale on Ulta Beauty
ColourPop Sweet Talk eyeshadow palette: 50% off
This eyeshadow palette has just enough tint and shimmer to make your eyes pop. It’s cruelty-free, comes in a sleek case with a versatile brush and features matte and metallic finishes.
Sold by Ulta Beauty
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush: 54% off
This unique volumizing hair brush has bristles that detangle your hair and give you control to get a salon-style blowout at home. The advanced technology dries hair faster to reduce damage.
Sold by Ulta Beauty
IT Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer: 40% off
This impressive moisturizer is formulated to combat 10 signs of aging skin. It was developed with the expertise of plastic surgeons and dermatologists to ensure it’s kind and gentle on your skin.
Sold by Ulta Beauty
Big Sexy Hair Spray: 50% off
Use this hair spray to get a long-lasting, humidity-resistant hold with a flake-free formula. This cruelty-free spray increases volume and lift while adding an alluring luster.
Sold by Ulta Beauty
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream: 40% off
To keep your skin looking young and healthy, you need a moisturizer. This Kiehl’s offering can help strengthen and restore your skin’s natural moisture barrier. This ultra-lightweight product is formulated with squalane and delivers 24 hours of hydration.
Sold by Ulta Beauty
Other top Black Friday deals still on sale on Ulta Beauty
- Looking for a gentle detox for your hair? This popular option is on sale for 38% off.
- This expansive eyeshadow palette is a steal at nearly 50% off.
- Quench your thirsty skin with Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel for 40% off.
- Redken’s Extreme Shampoo can clean, strengthen and restore damaged hair. It is on sale for 38% off.
- If you prefer a natural eyeshadow palette, this Natural Nudes set is available for 50% off.
- This Drybar Charcoal Shampoo is an excellent way to clean and revitalize your hair. You can buy it for 42% off.
- This blurring foundation brush is available for 51% off.
- The Miracle Leave-In Product is sure to restore your hair’s shine. You can buy it for 50% off.
- This GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum promises to give you thicker-looking lashes. It’s available at a 29% discount.
- This Estee Lauder Foundation is available in numerous skin tones. You can buy it for 20% off.
DKNY crossbody bag and other Black Friday deals still on sale on Bed, Bath and Beyond
Breville Juice Fountain Plus: 25% off
A Breville juicer is a quality product that stands apart from the competition. This impressive model has a large chute and a two-speed control that allows you to juice in as little as five seconds.
Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond
Graco 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat: 30% off
A convertible car seat is specifically designed to grow with your child. This model is good for children from 4 to 120 pounds. It features four seating positions and 10 headrest positions for additional comfort.
Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond
Terra SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker: 40% off
A soda maker gives you the ability to carbonate water in your own home, so you can make an endless variety of fizzy drinks. This compact model comes with everything you need. It is suitable for apartments and dorms.
Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond
Simply Essential Folding Zero-Gravity Chair: 40% off
You can relax in sublime comfort with this outdoor zero-gravity chair. The powder-coated finish and corrosion-resistant materials make this comfortable chair suitable for all weather. It can support up to 250 pounds.
Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond
Power XL Vortex Best Air Fryer: 57% off
Air fryers are not just hype. The right one can upgrade your cooking routine to help you make healthier meals in less time. This model has 10 pre-programmed settings that let you, bake, broil, roast, dehydrate and more with just a single touch.
Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond
Other top Black Friday deals still on sale on Bed Bath and Beyond
- This espresso maker is a sure winner because it is currently on sale for 30% off.
- The holidays are a good time to buy luggage because it is often on sale. For instance, you can get this top brand for 26% off.
- A stand mixer is a kitchen essential. This offering is available right now for 22% off.
- Just because Black Friday is over, it doesn’t mean the savings stop. This toaster oven is still available for 20% off.
- A cozy comforter is all it takes to keep you comfortable all winter long. This one is on sale for 50% off.
- This Cuisinart Food Processor is easy to clean, thanks to its dishwasher-safe parts. You can buy it for 50% off.
- This Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker is an ideal gift for coffee lovers. It’s available at a 29% discount.
- This Calphalon Premier 10-Piece Cookware Set is available at a 26% discount.
- The Dyson V12 Cordless Stick Vacuum is an excellent way to clean compact living spaces. You can buy it for 23% off.
- This Cuisinart Stand Mixer is available in numerous colors. It’s on sale for 20% off during Black Friday.
DeWalt Compound Miter Saw and other Black Friday deals still on sale on Home Depot
DeWalt Compound Miter Saw: 33% off
When you need job-site accuracy, this is the model to get. It has a powerful motor with precision operation, is versatile enough to perform any cut you need and has an efficient dust-collection system.
Sold by Home Depot
Husky Mechanics Tool Set: 50% off
This comprehensive set comes with 270 pieces. If something needs tightening or loosening, you are guaranteed to find the right tool in this offering. As a bonus, all the tools come in a durable case that keeps everything neatly organized.
Sold by Home Depot
Gorilla Multi-Position Ladder: 55% off
A ladder needs to be rugged and adaptable. This durable one excels in both of those categories. It is also lightweight and can support up to 300 pounds.
Sold by Home Depot
Blendtec Classic Black Blender: ADD TO WISH LIST
This three-speed blender has a touch pad for efficiency and ease of use. The LCD timer lets you clearly see the time remaining on your blends. For safety, it has a vented gripper that keeps liquids inside.
Sold by Home Depot
Milwaukee Cordless Compact Router: 61% off
Milwaukee’s router kit comes with one tool, a charger and two batteries to ensure you have enough power to accomplish any task. It is packed with features, such as a built-in LED light, to make your job easier.
Sold by Home Depot
Other top Black Friday deals still on sale on Home Depot
- If you need a battery for your Ryobi tools, this set of two is on sale for 50% off.
- This decorative bathroom vanity is currently on sale for 40% off.
- If you haven’t purchased all of your decorations yet, you’re in luck. This festive Christmas tree is still on sale for 29% off.
- Many homes could benefit from a decorative mirror. This classic accent mirror is available for 44% off.
- Security is paramount. This highly rated security camera is on sale at 32% off, making it the perfect time to buy.
- At 35% off, this LG Dishwasher will make an affordable addition to your kitchen.
- This over-the-range microwave features a dishwasher-safe turntable for easy cleanup. You can buy it for 43% off.
Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.