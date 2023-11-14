Find a great deal on headphones from Apple, Bose and Skullcandy

Headphones are must-have devices in today’s world. A good pair of headphones or earbuds helps you enjoy music wherever you go, from home to school to work and on every mode of transportation in between. With active noise cancellation and truly wireless connections, headphones and earbuds can squelch voices, other people’s media and even plane engines, and envelop you in your own world of sound.

BestReviews is tracking the best Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds leading up to the big day on Nov. 24. We’ve listed some of our favorite Black Friday headphone deals that are available right now, including models we’ve tested ourselves in the BestReviews Testing Lab.

Best full-size headphones deals

Full-sized headphones worn over or on the ears have gone wireless in the past decade, with top brands vying with each other in noise cancellation, sound quality and premium designs.

With their bare aluminum earcups, colorful mesh headband and minimalist case, the premium Apple AirPods Max have been a hot item since their introduction. When we tested a pair ourselves, we concluded they were some of the best-sounding and best-looking headphones we’d ever encountered.

Bose’s former flagship still rides high with some of the most powerful pure noise-canceling technology out there, a Bose specialty. Based on our firsthand testing, we also liked the 700s for their crisp, full sound and plush comfort for work, commuting or plane rides.

Sennheiser’s retro-styled full-size headphones had the most enjoyable sound of any of the flagship noise-canceling headphones we’ve tested, with a spacious soundstage that brought tiny details to life. They also had solid noise cancellation and gave us an amazing 60 hours and 30 minutes of battery life.

These high-end ANC headphones from the popular youth-oriented brand look almost low-key on the outside. Inside, though, we found excellent high-quality sound paired with a bass engine that creates physical vibrations while you wear them. Turn their scroll wheel control to 100% and get ready for skull-shaking bass.

The latest generation of the Beats’ full-sized noise-canceling headphones now offers a transparency mode to go with a bright, enjoyable sound and battery life of 30 hours with ANC on during testing. Support for Apple spatial audio is an added plus while still being Android- and PC-friendly, plus you can listen over USB-C and enjoy three new EQ settings.

Other full-size headphones deals worth checking out

The latest Beats Solo3 Wireless Noise-Canceling On-Ear Headphones come in silver, rose gold, black and red. 35% OFF

Save now on the ionic and iconoclastic Marshall Major IV On-Ear Wireless Headphones. 27% OFF

Best earbuds deals

The portability and freedom of true wireless earbuds have always been their best selling points, and now many brands are offering noise cancelation too.

20% OFF

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation improves upon the original in noise canceling and sound quality, and now come with a USB-C port for their charging case. Our tests found these in-ear buds to be surprisingly comfortable and well-fitting, and their sound quality, ANC and transparency modes are first-rate.

33% OFF

Bose is renowned for bringing active noise cancellation to the public, and its QuietComfort II earbuds offer some of the most effective ANC among true wireless earbuds. They have a bass-friendly sound that has found a lot of fans, and unlike some rivals, you can listen to one earbud at a time.

17% OFF

These Sony earbuds are acclaimed for providing the best sound quality and noise cancellation in true wireless earbuds, just like their full-sized cousins. They’re smaller than their previous generation, too, for a better fit in more ears.

21% OFF

Anker’s Soundcore audio brand is well-known for top-level features and performance at lower costs. Its Space A40 true wireless earbuds offer smooth sound, good ANC and LDAC support for high-fidelity Android music streaming.

Other earbuds deals worth checking out

Apple’s AirPods 3 offered solid sound quality and excellent battery life in our testing. 5% OFF

Apple’s AirPods 2 are still a great pair of true wireless earbuds and they’re now available for a steal. 22% OFF

Beats Studio Pro Earbuds offer noise cancellation and sweat resistance for less than Apple’s AirPods Pros. 33% OFF

Other great headphones deals

Looking for headphones for workouts or fitness? Or classic wired studio monitors for exacting sound? We’ve got those, too.

30% OFF

The Beats Flex earbuds are some of the most popular headphones for fitness and workout enthusiasts, thanks to their magnetic design and neckband that keep them secure around your neck. They have Apple’s W1 chip for auto pairing with Apple devices and a 12-hour battery life.

38% OFF

These true wireless earbuds from JBL offer IP67 dust and water resistance for your peace of mind. They come with JBL’s well-known bass sound and Twistlock hooks that keep them in place no matter how you’re moving.

Other great headphone deals

Who has the best Black Friday headphones deals?

When it comes to tech like headphones and earbuds, Amazon and Best Buy are your best bets for the number of deals available and the depths of the discounts. Walmart and other big retailers may match those deals, while some brands, such as Anker and its Soundcore subsidiary, are good for discounts as well.

What to consider when buying headphones?

When shopping for headphones, here are some things to look for.

Sound quality : Sound quality should be your top consideration — because life’s too short to listen to tinny, painful or distorted audio, regardless if you’re a bass fan or a lover of a flat EQ.

: Sound quality should be your top consideration — because life’s too short to listen to tinny, painful or distorted audio, regardless if you’re a bass fan or a lover of a flat EQ. Comfort : Look for full-sized headphones that don’t pinch or hurt your head, especially after a couple of hours, and earbuds that fit securely in your ears without pressure or fatigue

: Look for full-sized headphones that don’t pinch or hurt your head, especially after a couple of hours, and earbuds that fit securely in your ears without pressure or fatigue Wired or wireless : Wireless headphones and earbuds offer the most freedom and the latest tech, but wired headphones may cost less and boast higher signal quality.

: Wireless headphones and earbuds offer the most freedom and the latest tech, but wired headphones may cost less and boast higher signal quality. Battery life: Wireless headphones and earbuds depend on rechargeable batteries to connect to audio sources. They also need power if they have active noise cancellation. Six hours for earbuds and 24 hours for full-size headphones are reasonable expectations.

Why trust our recommendations?

We at BestReviews make it our job to scour websites and stores to find the best products in every category we can think of. We scrutinize brand claims, critics’ reviews and user reviews for the pros and cons of every product. When we can, we obtain products ourselves and subject them to real-world testing in our Testing Lab.

For this article, we drew from our Testing Lab’s reports on these headphones and earbuds, with results from hours-long listening sessions, noise-canceling tests in different environments and music testing across multiple genres. We’ll keep you updated as we add more deals and tested products, so keep checking with us as Black Friday 2023 approaches.

