Known for making vacuums with impressive cleaning power, Dyson started selling vacuum cleaners in the ’80s and has since become one of the leading brands in the space. But it’s not just vacuums it’s known for; it also makes high-end hair tools, fans and air purifiers. With Cyber Monday Dyson deals, you can end up saving a bundle.

While Cyber Monday 2023 isn’t until Nov. 27, you can already find some top early deals. At the BestReviews Testing Lab, we’ve evaluated a number of Dyson products, and one of our favorite Dyson vacuums, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, is currently on offer, as is the excellent Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07.

Top 10 Cyber Monday Dyson Deals

This lightweight vacuum is so easy to use and maneuver. It’s great on hard floors and carpets and takes on pet hair with no problem. The tangle-free brush roll prevents hair from wrapping around it. We found the suction to be impressive during testing, and it kept our floors clean, even in a busy home.

During testing, we were impressed with this vacuum’s performance. The suction was great and our floors were suitably debris-free after use. We also appreciated that it’s light and easy to use and maneuver into tight corners.

When we tested this vacuum, we found it to have the most powerful suction of the vacuums on this list. It’s especially impressive for a cordless model but even rivals lesser brands’ corded vacuums. It had a decent runtime — in auto mode it lasted 43 minutes, while the battery lasted 69 minutes in low-power mode. We initially thought the laser dirt-detection system might be gimmicky, but it actually worked very well.

This cordless stick vacuum is a versatile choice for cleaning the whole home. It works brilliantly on both hard floors and carpets and comes with a range of tools, including a motorized brush head, a crevice tool, a mattress tool and a brush for stubborn dirt.

When you’re looking for Cyber Monday Dyson deals, make sure to check the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. It dries hair quickly and effectively with minimal heat damage. According to our tester, it’s “the Rolls Royce of hair dryers” with basically nothing to fault.

You can both dry and style your hair with this tool, saving time and effort. We tested it and loved it, appreciating the results and the speed. We appreciated that it works for curly, wavy and straight styles equally well.

We tested this product and loved how we could use it to straighten hair wet or dry. It was quick and efficient in testing and ridiculously easy to use. You can also use it to create curls and waves, so it goes beyond simple straightening.

Yes, Dyson’s making headphones now and they’re as good as you might imagine. These comfy over-ear headphones are well-cushioned for all-day wear. They have impressive active noise-canceling tech, and the sound quality is first-rate. Interestingly, they’re also paired with a portable air purifier, but you don’t have to use it.

This simple yet effective tower fan amplifies airflow to improve its cooling power. It oscillates to deliver air evenly across a space.

Not only is this a fan, but it also purifies the air in your space and lets you monitor air quality via an official Dyson app. It cleans the air of various pollutants and allergens, including formaldehyde — hence the name.

Other Dyson deals you need to know about

Who has the best Cyber Monday Dyson deals?

Some of Dyson’s products, such as its hair tools, are rarely found at a discount. However, you’ve often got the best chance of nabbing a great deal directly from Dyson during Cyber Monday. Amazon is always a good bet for Cyber Monday discounts, too; it’s known for offering deep discounts and lightning deals that can save you hundreds of dollars on Dyson products. Walmart and BestBuy also have some top-notch Cyber Monday discounts, so it’s worth seeing what offers they’re touting.

FAQ

Q. Why do people love Dyson products?

A. When testing Dyson products, we’ve always noted how durable they are and how well they perform — and this is the crux of why people love them. Dyson is known for making quality products that do their job well. Whether it’s a vacuum with incredible suction or a hair dryer that gives quick, salon-quality results, Dyson products always deliver. Not only do they perform well, but they’re generally sleekly designed and easy to use. Vacuums are light and maneuverable, while fans look great in the corner, keeping you cool.

Q. Are Dyson vacuums worth the investment?

A. Dyson vacuums are pricey, so are they worth it? Of course, everyone has their priorities, but in our opinion, they’re worth investing in. Their suction power is second to none and they’re light and simple to use, which means less time and effort spent on chores. And, if you can get one for a lower price on Cyber Monday, it’s a no-brainer.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

