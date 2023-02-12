Which outdoor Valentine’s decoration is best?

Love is in the air, and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you’re big on decorations, then chances are you plan on decorating for this love-filled holiday, and one of the best ways to spread some love is to decorate outside, where everyone can enjoy.

With so many types of decorations, it can seem difficult to find those that fit your style and don’t break the bank. Outdoor decorations such as the Valentine’s Day Inflatable Teddy Bear are cute, durable and will help you spread some love this Valentine’s Day.

What to know before you buy outdoor Valentine’s decorations

Style

Outdoor Valentine’s Day decorations vary in style, from simple and sophisticated to cute and goofy. Those that will work best for you depend on the style you’re going for, and there are decorations out there that suit every taste.

Other decorations

While there are many Valentine’s decorations out there, you may find yourself coming up short on ones you like. Don’t be afraid to get creative! Many Christmas decorations work well for Valentine’s Day, too. Red garlands or red and pink Christmas lights make great additions to outdoor Valentine’s Day displays.

Extra accessories

Because outdoor Valentine’s decorations are subject to the elements during a typically cold time of year, it’s important to make sure they are fixed to the ground.

Decorations like lawn signs include stakes (plastic, wooden or metal) to help them stay in place. Inflatables typically include an assortment of stakes and tethers, and some include weights that prevent the wind from blowing them away. Some may require you to get additional stakes, so be sure to read the product description.

What to look for in quality outdoor Valentine’s decorations

Materials

The durability of the decoration relies heavily on the materials it is made of, particularly for inflatables.

For inflatables, the most common material used is a waterproof nylon, polyester or other synthetic material. These materials help give the inflatable a structure and help resist water damage.

Lawn signs and similar decorations are made from high-grade corrugated plastic. This material is waterproof and helps to prevent colors from fading.

Versatility

Finding different ways to use your outdoor Valentine’s decorations helps you get the most use out of them. They can make great office decorations or be brought inside your home to be used as party decorations. Most Valentine’s Day inflatables are small and light enough to be used indoors as well.

Easy storage

Valentine’s Day decorations spend most of their time in storage, so ensuring that they are stored properly in a way that will preserve them is key.

Inflatables should be stored in the box they came in so that they can easily be found the next time you use them. Some suggest closing all zippers and vents, if any, before storing. Most inflatables will detail the best way to store it.

How much you can expect to spend on outdoor Valentine’s decorations

Outdoor Valentine’s decorations can range in price from $6-$80. Cheaper decorations include flags, doormats, banners and lawn signs. The most expensive decorations are inflatables.

Outdoor Valentine’s decorations FAQ

What can I use outdoor Valentine’s decorations for?

A: Outdoor decorations like inflatables are great for sitting on your lawn to greet those who pass by or by the doorstep to welcome guests. There are many Valentine’s Day outdoor decorations that can be used inside and can make great party decorations.

What do red, pink and white represent?

A: Red is symbolic of the heart. It is said that the red rose was the favorite flower of Venus, the Roman god of love. During Valentine’s Day, red typically represents an intimate, romantic relationship, while pink is used for close friends and family members.

Do I have to be in a romantic relationship to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

A: Absolutely not! Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate not just lovers, but everyone in our lives who we love and appreciate.

What are the best outdoor Valentine’s decorations to buy?

Top outdoor Valentine’s decoration

Valentine’s Day Inflatable Teddy Bear

What you need to know: This 4-foot inflatable bear helps express the sentiment of Valentine’s Day with his cute smile and big heart.

What you’ll love: The self-inflating feature is activated as soon as you plug it in, and included stakes and tethers help make setup quick and easy. LED lights inside the bear’s head and heart help make it shine at nighttime.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the motor burned out within several weeks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top outdoor Valentine’s decoration for money

Mudder Valentine’s Day Red Heart String Lights

What you need to know: These red heart string lights are perfect for Valentine’s Day.

What you’ll love: You can use them outside in all weather conditions. There are 30 red LED heart-shaped lights on a 10-foot string. They’re powered by 3 AA batteries.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said they run through batteries quickly, but this may be a fault rather than the norm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Joiedomi Valentine’s Day Inflatable Hearts

What you need to know: This 6-foot-long Valentine’s Day inflatable features love hearts and cute sayings.

What you’ll love: It inflates in mere seconds using the built-in air blower. It’s weather-resistant. The LED lights make it visible even after dark.

What you should consider: Some buyers wish it were even larger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Keira Hulihan writes for BestReviews.

