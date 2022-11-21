Which Nike jacket is best?

The best Nike jacket can keep you dry in wet weather, protect you from the wind and has other features designed for your comfort. It works well as an adventuring or gym jacket but also looks great when paired with jeans on casual days.

The Nike Men’s Storm-Fit Adv Hooded M65 Shell Jacket is a top pick because it has a two-way zipper for convenience and a hood that can keep your peripheral vision intact, and it’s made from water-repellant material.

What to know before you buy a Nike jacket

What is a Nike jacket?

A Nike jacket is outerwear made from a material that keeps you warm in cold climates. It has long sleeves; joins with a zipper, snaps or buttons in the front; and typically lands at your waist.

Beyond the basics, other details are based on your needs and preferences. While they can have features such as windproofing, waterproofing or climate ratings for treacherous weather, they don’t have to. They don’t typically have any added stretch, but some do.

Coats vs. jackets

While a jacket can be constructed for frigid conditions, it is typically lightweight outerwear that lands at the waist or higher. Coats, on the other hand, are usually waist-length or longer and almost always thick and warm.

Types of Nike jackets

There are five types of Nike jackets:

Puffer : This down-filled jacket traps heat and keeps you warm on extra cold days.

: This down-filled jacket traps heat and keeps you warm on extra cold days. Rain : This water-repelling jacket typically has a hood to keep you dry.

: This water-repelling jacket typically has a hood to keep you dry. Track : This is a breathable, moisture-wicking jacket for sports or leisurewear.

: This is a breathable, moisture-wicking jacket for sports or leisurewear. Bomber : This is a leisurewear jacket that gathers at the waistband.

: This is a leisurewear jacket that gathers at the waistband. Windbreaker: This jacket is made from material that keeps the wind out, with elastic at the waist, wrists and neck.

Nike has some jackets that fit exclusively in one category. However, some land in several categories. For example, you can find a Nike puffer jacket that is also windproof and waterproof.

What to look for in a quality Nike jacket

A hood

Hoods are incredibly useful once the weather cools down. Some Nike jacket hoods have a vent for added breathability, are detachable or can be packed away in a hidden collar compartment.

Great ones made by Nike have added details, such as a drawstring that seals the hood around your face to keep the wind and rain out. Others also have cords you can pull to keep your peripheral vision intact.

Pockets

Pockets keep essentials such as your phone, wallet and keys safe. You can typically find them on the sides of almost any jacket. However, other places to look for pockets are on the exterior chest, the arms and occasionally in the lining.

Other details that can elevate pockets on a Nike jacket are zippers, flaps, buttons or snaps to ensure that your items stay put.

Advanced fabrics

Nike makes technologically advanced fabrics for its apparel and has four high-tech materials that can help you get a jacket that fits your needs:

Storm-Fit : This fabric is made from a breathable laminate that is both windproof and waterproof.

: This fabric is made from a breathable laminate that is both windproof and waterproof. Therma-Fit : This insulated outerwear is engineered to keep you warm in cold weather.

: This insulated outerwear is engineered to keep you warm in cold weather. Dri-Fit: This breathable material pulls moisture away from your body to the fabric’s surface, where it can quickly dry.

This breathable material pulls moisture away from your body to the fabric’s surface, where it can quickly dry. All Conditions Gear: This is ultra-lightweight nesting gear that adapts to the climate and is ideal for layering.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nike jacket

Depending on the details added, materials used and jacket type, expect to find them for around $65-$300. However, some limited-release jackets can be $500 or more.

Nike jacket FAQ

Should you use fabric softeners on your jacket?

A. No. Fabric softeners coat clothing with chemicals that can interfere with moisture-wicking or waterproofing capabilities.

What’s the best way to wash your jacket?

A. If your jacket is machine-washable, wash it in cold water on a gentle cycle. Then either hang it flat to dry or dry it on low heat.

Whatâ€™s the best Nike jacket to buy?

Top Nike jacket

Nike Men’s Storm-Fit Adv Hooded M65 Shell Jacket

What you need to know: This hooded jacket balances comfort with superior cold-weather functionality.

What youâ€™ll love: It’s made from Storm-Fit material, with taped seams for added wet-weather protection. It also has a hood, a two-way zipper in the front, secured pockets at the chest and hips, and adjustable cuffs.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the jacket wasn’t insulating enough once temperatures dropped to 20 degrees or lower.

Where to buy: Sold by Dickâ€™s Sporting Goods

Top Nike jacket for the money

Nike Women’s Essential Repel Woven Jacket

What you need to know: This is made to keep you dry and warm on cool, wet days.

What youâ€™ll love: This lightweight hooded windbreaker is also water-resistant. It has back vents and partial mesh lining for added breathability, with drawstrings at the hood and elastic at the cuffs to keep the cold weather out. It also has pockets at the hips.

What you should consider: The pockets do not have zippers, which might be a deal breaker for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohlâ€™s

Worth checking out

Nike Men’s Windrunner Hooded Jacket

What you need to know: It’s breathable, yet designed to keep the wind out.

What youâ€™ll love: This hooded jacket has a drawstring around the face, with elastic at the waist and wrists. It has a vent at the back for added breathability, with zippered pockets at the hips to keep your essentials from falling out.

What you should consider: Some people reported that this jacket is a little loose for their taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dickâ€™s Sporting Goods

