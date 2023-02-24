Which V-neck cardigan is best?

As the cold weather months approach, finding a comfortable and chic cardigan is a key component in elevating your winter wardrobe. V-neck cardigans are perfect for layering under coats or wearing solo. You can dress them up for business casual occasions or dress them down for a casual look. The versatility of V-neck cardigans makes them an excellent staple for your closet.

If you’re looking for a stylish cardigan with a relaxed twist, the Free People Women’s Found My Friend Cardigan is a solid choice.

What to know before you buy a V-neck cardigan

Occasion

When choosing a V-neck cardigan, ask yourself where you’ll mostly wear it. If you plan on using it as a work wardrobe piece, it may be a good idea to look for a cardigan with elegant buttons and hardware to make it more formal. Just the opposite, you could go for a casual, comfortable cardigan with simple details to use every day. Fortunately, cardigans are incredibly versatile and can go with almost any ensemble.

Color

Similar to assessing where you’ll be wearing your cardigan, it’s good to understand what colors you wear daily. If you have an eccentric and bright closet, try a patterned and vibrant cardigan to match your style. If you’re drawn to neutrals, stay in the color family and look for a tan, black or grey cardigan. Conversely, try switching it up and opting for a statement cardigan that will grab everyone’s attention.

Material

Depending on your budget and preferences, choosing a fabric can help you narrow your choices.

Wool: For a year-round cardigan that wicks moisture and breathes well, get a cardigan made of wool or Merino wool. This will help combat any sweating you might encounter.

For a year-round cardigan that wicks moisture and breathes well, get a cardigan made of wool or Merino wool. This will help combat any sweating you might encounter. Cotton: Cotton is also very breathable and lightweight, making it a great fabric choice for layering your cardigan on top of or under other garments.

Cotton is also very breathable and lightweight, making it a great fabric choice for layering your cardigan on top of or under other garments. Cashmere: Cashmere is one of the most sought-after fabrics, given its softness. It’s certainly a more luxe option, but if you’re in the market for a high-quality piece, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful cashmere V-neck cardigan.

What to look for in a quality V-neck cardigan

Fabric purity

A tell-tale sign of a quality garment is that it’s made entirely of one material. Commonly, you’ll see high-end sweaters composed of 100% cashmere or Merino wool, which indicates that they’re well-constructed. This isn’t always true, as there are some fantastic fabric blends, but it’s certainly a good way to select a cardigan at first glance.

Retaining shape

Good V-neck cardigans should hold their shape for quite some time. Try stretching your cardigan and see how long it takes to return to its original shape. If it takes some time, you’ll most likely face a lot of deformation after just a few washes. The fabric won’t hold up, and you may end up with a disappointing product. Quality materials resist stretching and retain their shape even after several washes and uses.

Trusted brands

If you have the opportunity to get your cardigan from a brand specializing in knitwear, take it. Leave it to the professionals to deliver a piece you’ll be able to cherish for years to come.

How much should you expect to spend on a V-neck cardigan

Depending on the fabric and construction, V-neck cardigans range from about $20-$250.

V-neck cardigan FAQ

If I pick a high-quality fabric, will it prevent the material from pilling?

A. No. Unfortunately, pilling is just a product of usage and normal wear. Any piece of knitwear is more than likely going to pill after time, so choosing a cashmere versus a cotton cardigan won’t change the outcome.

How can I best care for my cardigan?

A. It’s good practice to always hand-wash or dry clean knitwear. The care tag on the inside of the garment indicates how to clean your specific garment, but err on the side of caution and avoid high-tumble machine washing. This process is hard on delicate clothing, so be aware of the care instructions for your cardigan and follow them strictly.

What’s the best V-neck cardigan to buy?

Top V-neck cardigan

Free People Women’s Found My Friend Cardigan

What you need to know: With its cool, casual look, this is a trendy piece to add to your wardrobe.

What you’ll love: This cardigan has dropped shoulders that make the fit extra cozy and stylish. The cotton and nylon blend is breathable and stretchy. It comes in seven colors, including watermelon and forest pine.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any pockets and can only be hand-washed or dry cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top V-neck cardigan for the money

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: In need of a simple cardigan that goes with everything? Look no further.

What you’ll love: This cardigan is an excellent addition to any wardrobe, coming in over 27 colors. Simple details such as ribbed cuffs and hem, lightweight material and buttons down the front make it a fantastic basic for your closet. If you prefer a low-maintenance item, this cardigan is machine-washable.

What you should consider: It’s a blend of cotton, modal and polyester, so it isn’t 100% of a specific fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

State Cashmere Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere Button Front V-Neck Cardigan Long-Sleeve Sweater

What you need to know: This is a 100% cashmere cardigan that will keep you warm without the weight of a thick sweater.

What you’ll love: It comes in five unique shades, all in the neutral color family, so all the colors go with everything. Its slim material is easy to pack for travel and layers well under or over other pieces. With the option to hand-wash or dry clean, you have some flexibility in how you care for it.

What you should consider: It isn’t machine-washable, so assess if it’s suitable for your lifestyle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

