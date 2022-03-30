What’s the best Baby Trend stroller?

With an overabundance of baby gear and toys on the market, it can be difficult to discern which are necessary to take care of your little one. But, whether you’re getting ready to have your first baby or already have several children, a stroller is a must-have.

Baby Trend has several styles of stroller. If you’re looking for a durable jogging stroller compatible with most Baby Trend infant car seats, the Baby Trend Expedition Jogging Stroller is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Baby Trend stroller

What’s unique about Baby Trend

Baby Trend has been manufacturing baby products for over 30 years. Its goal is to offer baby gear all parents can afford without sacrificing quality, comfort or style. Baby Trend produced the Snap-N-Go stroller and Sit N’ Stand stroller, both of which have won awards.

Types of strollers

There are several types of strollers to accommodate various family situations.

Umbrella or lightweight stroller: Families that are traveling or always on the go will benefit from an umbrella or lightweight stroller. In addition to being light, these strollers fold down small to carry or fit in your trunk. One downside of a lightweight stroller is that it may not feature extra storage, such as a basket or cupholders.

Families that are traveling or always on the go will benefit from an umbrella or lightweight stroller. In addition to being light, these strollers fold down small to carry or fit in your trunk. One downside of a lightweight stroller is that it may not feature extra storage, such as a basket or cupholders. Full-sized stroller: Those who want a reasonably lightweight stroller with additional features will appreciate a full-sized stroller. It’s roomy enough to keep a child comfortable and store a diaper bag or water bottles, and it folds down small enough to fit in your trunk.

Those who want a reasonably lightweight stroller with additional features will appreciate a full-sized stroller. It’s roomy enough to keep a child comfortable and store a diaper bag or water bottles, and it folds down small enough to fit in your trunk. Jogging stroller: Parents who plan to run or jog with their little one will want to invest in a jogging stroller. Most lightweight and full-sized strollers don’t have the appropriate wheels to accommodate high speeds or rough terrain. Jogging strollers usually have two back wheels and one front wheel that locks, making it more stable. However, jogging strollers are typically bulky and may be challenging to fold up or fit in a trunk.

Parents who plan to run or jog with their little one will want to invest in a jogging stroller. Most lightweight and full-sized strollers don’t have the appropriate wheels to accommodate high speeds or rough terrain. Jogging strollers usually have two back wheels and one front wheel that locks, making it more stable. However, jogging strollers are typically bulky and may be challenging to fold up or fit in a trunk. Double stroller: Families with more than one child will benefit from a double stroller. They come in side-by-side seating, which may be too wide to fit through a doorway, or tandem seating, which some children may not like if they have to sit in the back. Double strollers are also large and heavy.

What to look for in a quality Baby Trend stroller

Weight and size

Two of the most important features to look at when choosing a stroller are weight and size. Consider whether it will fit in your trunk or if it will be too heavy to lift. But you also want to make sure it’s big enough to store everything you need. For example, the Baby Trend Expedition Jogging Stroller weighs over 25 pounds, while the Baby Trend Rocket Stroller weighs 13 pounds. As a result, the Rocket Stroller is ideal for those who can’t lift heavy items, while the Expedition Jogging Stroller has much more space.

Ease of folding

Some strollers have a multiple-step fold-up process, while others use a one-hand method, such as the Baby Trend Sit and Stand Double Stroller. You may be holding a baby and trying to fold the stroller, so one that folds easily is best.

Recline

Walks are a great way to get your little one to fall asleep. However, if your stroller doesn’t recline, your baby may not be comfortable enough to rest.

How much you can expect to spend on a Baby Trend stroller

Depending on the size and features, you can expect to spend between $40-$200 on a Baby Trend stroller.

Baby Trend stroller FAQ

Do Baby Trend strollers have a weight limit?

A. Yes, all strollers have a recommended weight limit that varies depending on the type of stroller. For example, an umbrella stroller most likely has a lower recommended weight limit than a double stroller. However, the average weight range for Baby Trend strollers is around 40-50 pounds, which accommodates most children up to 4 or 5 years old.

Can I take my Baby Trend stroller through airport security?

A. Yes, you should be able to take your Baby Trend stroller through airport security. However, you’ll most likely be required to remove your child and belongings so they can do a security check. Most airlines let you check your stroller at the gate, and they’ll have it waiting when you get off the plane. With larger strollers, including the Baby Trend Sit and Stand Double Stroller, some airlines may require it to be checked at the ticket counter.

What’s the best Baby Trend stroller to buy?

Top Baby Trend stroller

Baby Trend Expedition Jogging Stroller

What you need to know: Those hoping to jog or run with their little one will appreciate the front swivel wheel that can be locked for higher speeds.

What you’ll love: This stroller is compatible with most Baby Trend infant car seats. A trigger release effortlessly folds into a compact fold. Plus, it features a fully adjustable five-point harness and tether strap to keep kids safe while jogging.

What you should consider: This stroller is heavy and bulky and may not fit in the trunk of all vehicles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Baby Trend stroller for the money

Baby Trend Rocket Stroller

What you need to know: This affordable stroller is lightweight enough to take on the go and still accommodates children up to 50 pounds.

What you’ll love: Even though this is a lightweight stroller, it still comes with a lot of features, including a removable canopy, parent organizer with two cup holders, storage basket and tall easy-grip handles.

What you should consider: A few reviewers have noted that some features on this stroller feel cheaply made.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baby Trend Sit and Stand Double Stroller

What you need to know: This double stroller is slim enough to fit through all doorways with seats that can be configured in several different ways

What you’ll love: A few seating configurations include two infant car seats, two seats, one seat and one infant car seat, one seat and one sit and stand and more. It also features a one-hand hassle-free fold.

What you should consider: Since the stroller is longer than it is wide, it can be hard to make turns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, BuyBuyBaby and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.