Wearing hair perfume is a great way to both add a light, pleasant scent to your hair and nourish your scalp.

Which hair perfumes are best?

The kind of hair perfume you wear can make a crucial personal statement, and you may have worn the same hair perfume for years on end. But it can be fun to mix up your fragrance from time to time, and that means looking for a new hair perfume. With its amazing smell, the DefineMe Fragrance Sofia Isabel Hair Fragrance Mist is a first-rate hair perfume.

What to know before you buy a hair perfume

Apply hair perfume carefully

You need to practice caution when applying hair perfume near your clothes. If you’re not careful, it can stain or discolor delicate fabrics, including satin or silk.

Get sample sizes of perfume

Ask for a sample size of hair perfume if you want to test it out before purchasing a full-size bottle. Hair perfume can sometimes be expensive, so this is a good way to determine if you like a particular scent before you spend the money for a full bottle of it.

Change your hair perfume with the seasons

It’s an excellent idea to change up your hair perfume fragrance when the seasons change. Lighter floral or citrus perfumes work best in the summer, while musky scents work better in the fall and winter.

What to look for in a quality hair perfume

Ingredients

The most common ingredients in hair perfumes include alcohol and water in different concentrations, synthetic ingredients, aldehydes or organic compounds, animal extracts and essential oils. Also known as attars or absolutes, essential oils are made from fruits and plants.

Animal extracts are used to make the scent of the hair perfume last longer. Some of the most common animal extracts used in hair perfumes are musk and ambergris, which is a waxy substance that is secreted by sperm whales. If you live a vegan lifestyle, keep an eye out for these ingredients when looking for a hair perfume so you can avoid them.

Perfume notes

Perfume notes are divided into three different categories, including base notes, middle notes and top notes. Taken together, these perfume notes are unique, mysterious and complex. The top or head notes are the lightest smells, what you typically smell first when you apply the hair perfume and the first smells to fade.

The middle or heart notes make up the main portion of the hair perfume. They last longer than the top notes and include a combination of spicy, floral and citrus scents. The base notes take the longest amount of time to develop and make a lasting impression.

Aldehydes

All hair perfumes include organic compounds known as aldehydes. These compounds occur naturally in pine, citrus rind and rose, and they can also be synthesized. They are used to freshen and lift essential oils. They also add layers and complexity to hair perfume and are often described as rosy, soapy, fatty, waxy, citrusy, herbal, green, starchy or metallic.

How much you can expect to spend on a hair perfume

Hair perfumes range in price from about $5-$40, depending on the ingredients in the perfume, features and quality.

Hair perfume FAQ

What is the best way to test out a hair perfume to see if you like the fragrance?

A. When you test out hair perfumes, you shouldn’t wear any other fragrance or use heavily scented shampoo or conditioner at the same time. You should spay a little hair perfume on a small section of hair. Hair perfume can take a while to develop on your hair, so you need to wait for the alcohol to evaporate.

The base notes of the hair perfume can take up to 30 minutes to develop. Only after the base notes develop can you truly experience the character of the hair perfume and figure out if you want to wear it regularly.

Why do hair perfumes smell different on different people?

A. The type of hair you have, including whether it’s oily or dry and the texture, will impact how the hair perfume smells on you. You might wear the same hair perfume as millions of other people, but it will smell subtly and uniquely different on your hair, which is why you need to sample hair perfume before you purchase it.

What is the best place to store your hair perfume?

A. It might seem natural to store hair perfume in the bathroom, but the steamy moisture and heat can cause the essence of the perfume to quickly break down. The hair perfume will start to smell differently than it was originally intended as the ingredients of the hair perfume break down.

You also shouldn’t store your hair perfume in extreme temperatures or in direct sunlight. The best spot to store hair perfume is a cool, dry place.

What’s the best hair perfume to buy?

Top hair perfume

DefineMe Fragrance Sofia Isabel Hair Fragrance Mist

What you need to know: This premium hair perfume has a sweet, fruity scent, with notes of tangerine, mandarin, blackcurrant and vanilla

What you’ll love: Not only does it fragrance hair but it adds shine and reduces frizz. It’s made in California using vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.

What you should consider: Some buyers don’t think the scent is strong enough, though most do.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top hair perfume for the money

Luxe Perfumery Hair and Body Perfume Mist

What you need to know: This hair perfume is perfect for beginners with this type of product, due to the large bottle and the reasonable price.

What you’ll love: This product comes in multiple different scents and includes vitamin E and plant-based oils that hydrate and nourish the hair. The reasonably priced hair perfume also doubles as a body spray.

What you should consider: This hair perfume fades within just a few hours, and some people find that the alcohol overpowers the fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sol Janeiro Cheirosa ’71 Hair and Body Mist

What you need to know: This hair perfume features scents of vanilla, as well as other sweet notes.

What you’ll love: This product is ideal for spritzing on your body as well as your hair. The perfume also comes with a combination of white chocolate, macadamia nut and vanilla, which makes it perfect for people who like sweet smells.

What you should consider: The scent of this hair perfume might be overly sweet for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

