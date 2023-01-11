Menstrual discs are rapidly becoming the most popular menstrual product on the market for their comfort and ease of use.

Which menstrual disc is the best?

Until recently, options for menstrual products were relatively limited. Within the last decade or so, reliable alternatives to pads and tampons have grown in popularity. One of the favorite choices on the market is menstrual discs. Differing from menstrual cups in shape, fit, material and maintenance, these discs have several unique advantages.

If you’re looking for the best of the best, you’ll want to go for the FLEX Disposable Menstrual Discs. This trusted brand offers comfortable discs that work well for light to moderate flow.

What to know before you buy a menstrual disc

Cost

On average, disposable menstrual discs cost more than conventional period products. Pads and tampons — especially generic brands — can be purchased for a fraction of the price. However, many individuals are glad to pay the upcharge for menstrual discs. The unparalleled comfort experienced when using these discs is well worth the extra few dollars. Depending on how often the discs are changed, they can be a cost-efficient option. Menstrual discs can safely be worn for 12 hours, whereas tampons can only be worn for eight hours at most.

Reusable menstrual discs offer significant savings after several months of use. For a reasonable one-time investment, a reusable menstrual disc can be worn over and over again.

Keep in mind that menstrual discs are designed for light to moderate flows. People who experience a heavy monthly flow may need to purchase additional protection (such as a pad) for heavier days. This can factor into the overall amount spent each month.

Material

Disposable and reusable menstrual discs are made from different materials. All are designed using BPA-free materials that are free of harsh chemicals. This is often where the similarities end. Disposable menstrual discs are most commonly made with medical-grade polymer. Reusable discs are often constructed using medical-grade silicone. Individuals who are sensitive to certain materials should be sure to select an option that won’t cause irritation.

Upkeep

Another key difference between reusable and disposable menstrual discs is upkeep. What many people love about disposable discs is the ease of use. Once emptied, the discs can be discarded in the garbage (since they are not flushable). Reusable discs must be boiled before initial use to sanitize the device and at the end of every period. After each removal, they must also be washed with a gentle soap. While there are benefits to both kinds of menstrual discs, this is an important consideration to make before buying.

What to look for in a quality menstrual disc

Eco-friendliness

One of the biggest reasons people are shifting from tampons/pads to menstrual discs is for environmental purposes. Both disposable and reusable options can be far more eco-friendly than conventional period products.

Although they are ultimately discarded, disposable discs can be worn for much longer than tampons. This results in fewer products being thrown away, which is a major advantage. Also, disposable menstrual discs are often made using eco-friendly methods and materials.

Reusable menstrual discs deliver obvious environmental benefits. Those who experience light to moderate flow can eliminate all of their menstrual product waste. With one disc, you never have to throw out another tampon, pad or product wrapping again.

Comfort

All menstrual products that are intended to be worn for 12 hours at a time need to be comfortable. High-quality menstrual discs always provide exceptional comfort throughout the day and evening. When used properly, the disc cannot be felt at all.

Monthly flow

Flow intensity varies from person to person, and from month to month. Since menstrual discs are intended to be used with light to moderate flow, this is something to be mindful of. Individuals who frequently have a heavier flow are more prone to leaks. Before purchasing menstrual discs, check each brand’s information on how well they hold up to various flow intensities.

How much can you expect to spend on menstrual discs?

Packs of 12-14 disposable menstrual discs typically run between $11-$15. Single reusable discs are priced at around $30.

Menstrual disc FAQ

Are menstrual discs difficult to use?

A. There is a small learning curve when using a menstrual disc for the first time. The insertion method is relatively easy and does not take long to learn. Always follow all included directions closely for best results.

Do menstrual discs hurt?

A. Not at all. Once inserted properly, menstrual discs cannot be felt. Although the same is sometimes said about tampons, menstrual discs are generally impossible to feel.

Are menstrual discs messy to use?

A. At first, they can be a bit messy. After practicing proper removal, it is easy to prevent spills and is as effortless to use as a tampon.

What’s the best menstrual disc to buy?

Top menstrual disc

FLEX Disposable Menstrual Discs

What you need to know: FLEX is one of the most trustworthy brands in menstrual care products. Their disposable menstrual discs provide a fantastic level of comfort and ease of use.

What you’ll love: Every box includes 12 disposable menstrual discs, which provide complete coverage for the average period flow and duration. The discs are made using BPA-free, vegan and hypoallergenic materials. Each disc can hold the same amount of fluid as three super-sized tampons.

What you should consider: Individuals with heavier flows should wear a backup pad or period-friendly underwear to catch leaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Target

Top menstrual disc for the money

Softcup Disposable Menstrual Discs

What you need to know: People who are looking to buy quality menstrual discs on a budget should consider purchasing Softcup Disposable Menstrual Discs.

What you’ll love: These menstrual discs are reliable and priced several dollars below comparable brands. A single disc can hold the equivalent of five regular tampons. They are also designed to prevent irritation, odor and dryness.

What you should consider: It is common for leaks to occur for those with a heavier menstrual flow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Intimina Flat Fit Ziggy Cup

What you need to know: Individuals who desire an eco-friendly alternative to conventional period products should consider the reusable Intimina Flat Fit Ziggy Cup.

What you’ll love: Having the ability to reuse this disc eliminates the need to purchase period products each month. This not only makes it the most environmentally friendly menstrual disc on the market, but it can also help you save money after several months of use.

What you should consider: As with disposable brands, leaks can occur. Also, some people do not enjoy the fit and maintenance of a reusable disc.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

