Fresh potatoes taste and cook best. They should be firm with unwrinkled, unblemished skin. If your potatoes are mushy or smell moldy, throw them out.

Which potato storage bin is best?

The average person in the U.S. consumes an estimated 120 pounds of potatoes a year. Whether baked, fried, boiled or mashed, potatoes are a big part of breakfast, lunch and dinner. Potatoes are a hardy vegetable that you can stock up on and store for a long time, but you’ll need the best potato storage bin to keep them fresh and ready when you need them.

If you are looking for a matching storage solution for potatoes, onions and garlic, the G.a Homefavor Set of Three Vintage Kitchen Storage Canisters is an attractive choice.

What to know before you buy a potato storage bin

Material

Unlike potato grow bags that are made primarily from hard plastic, potato storage bins come in a variety of materials.

Ceramic is an attractive material, but it is heavy. It may also hold excessive moisture if not properly ventilated. Wood: Wood is the traditional choice. Look for bins that are not coated or stained with toxic finishes.

Dimensions

Even if a potato storage bin says it can hold 5 or 10 pounds, the real test is the dimensions of the bin. Five pounds of new potatoes take up a different amount of space than 5 pounds of big russet baking potatoes.

Stacking vs. hanging vs. standalone bins

There are three main styles of potato storage bins.

Stacking: These work well for storing and separating different types of vegetables. They need some height clearance, but they can save floor space.

These work well for storing and separating different types of vegetables. They need some height clearance, but they can save floor space. Hanging: Hanging bins are good when kitchen storage is minimal. They can be hung on a hook on a door.

Hanging bins are good when kitchen storage is minimal. They can be hung on a hook on a door. Standalone: Standalone bins are best if you have the pantry space and only really need to store one type of veggie.

What to look for in a quality potato storage bin

Good ventilation

Moisture in any type of vegetable is what causes it to rot, and potatoes are no different. Bins should have strategically placed ventilation holes that allow moisture to escape.

Light-blocking

If moisture is the first enemy of long-term potato storage is enemy number one, then light is its sidekick. Light can cause potatoes to sprout. This is good if you’re planning on planting the next crop, but it’s not great for cooking.

Look for potato storage bins that keep most (if not all) light out.

Sturdy handles

Moving 10 pounds of potatoes in a bin across the kitchen is much easier when that bin has sturdy handles. These can be integrated into the design or welded securely on.

How much you can expect to spend on a potato storage bin

The materials and size of the bin affect its cost. Expect to spend $20-$40 on a bin that can store 5 to 10 pounds.

Potato storage bin FAQ

What is the best way to store potatoes?

A. If stored properly, potatoes can last for three months or more.

Avoid tightly sealed containers that can trap moisture.

Keep potatoes in a dark place to prevent them from turning green or sprouting.

Use the oldest potatoes first.

Do not store potatoes and onions together. Onions emit a gas that causes potatoes to sprout.

Do some potatoes stay fresh longer than others?

A. Yes. Certain varieties stay firm and fresh longer than others.

For months of storage, choose one of the following varieties:

Red Chieftain

Yukon Gold

Burbank Russet

German Butterball

Yukon Gem

Rose Finn Apple Fingerling

Russian Banana Fingerling

Red Pontiac

All Blue

Kennebec

What’s the best potato storage bin to buy?

Top potato storage bin

G.a Homefavor Set of Three Vintage Kitchen Storage Canisters

What you need to know: These easily organize a surplus of cooking staples.

What you’ll love: The canisters are made of powder-coated steel with a vintage-look stencil for potatoes, onions and garlic. Ventilation holes allow air to circulate to prevent mold or rot. Handles are integrated into the design for secure transport. They come in two colors.

What you should consider: Some people report receiving dented canisters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top potato storage bin for the money

KitchenCraft Natural Elements Potato Bag With Blackout Lining

What you need to know: It’s a good solution if floor space is not an option.

What you’ll love: This hessian sack has a rustic look. The bag is lined with blackout cloth and a drawstring closure to keep potatoes from sprouting. It can sit on the floor or hang from a hook. It holds a 10-pound bag of potatoes.

What you should consider: If the potatoes are large, the bag will not hold 10 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MobileVision Bamboo Storage Bins

What you need to know: These stackable bins keep potatoes close at hand and fit nicely in a pantry.

What you’ll love: The large bin is 12 inches by 7 inches by 5 inches, and it’s topped with a smaller bamboo bin. It keeps onions and potatoes separate. The material is lightweight but sturdy. These can also be used for storing craft materials and clothing.

What you should consider: These are best for small potatoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

