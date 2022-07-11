The right queen duvet cover can add style and beauty to your bedroom decor while pulling the whole look together.

Which queen duvet covers are best?

Choosing to dress your bed with a duvet cover gives you the flexibility to change your bedroom’s look more easily. Putting a duvet cover over a duvet or comforter makes for easier washing and a crisper look.

As with most style choices in the home, there are many factors to take into account, including style, materials and price range. If you’re looking for a good all-purpose, neutral duvet cover that looks great with most decor, the Bay Isle Home Barron White 100% Cotton Coastal 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a queen duvet cover

What is a duvet?

If duvet covers have “cover” in their name, what do they cover? Although the terms “duvet” and “comforter” are often used interchangeably, they aren’t exactly the same thing. Duvets are thinner and closer to a blanket than a comforter, while comforters are fluffy and often heavy.

A queen duvet cover fits well over either a duvet or comforter, but you may want to know your preference for the weight of your covering before making your choice. Determine whether you’ll be slipping your duvet cover over a duvet or comforter.

Weight

Considered alongside the weight of the insert is the question of the weight of the duvet cover. Both the insert and the duvet cover combine to create the weight of the top layer of your bedding. If you like a weighty set of covers, opt for a heavier, more densely woven duvet cover, such as one made of jacquard or wool. If you like lighter covers, choose a linen or brushed cotton duvet cover.

Fabric

If you want a no-fuss bed, opt for a wrinkle-resistant queen duvet cover, preferably something made with some synthetic fabrics, like a high-quality poly blend. If you want beautiful embroidery or stitching or an eye-catching fabric, a linen duvet cover is beautiful and earthy, and cotton is usually a solid choice as well.

Statement vs. blend

The bed is usually the most substantial piece of furniture in the bedroom. You can go one of two ways with bedding on this important piece: style it in muted colors and patterns to allow the eye to be drawn to the totality of the room, or opt for an eye-catching duvet cover which makes the bed the true centerpiece. There’s no right answer — it’s simply a matter of personal preference.

What to look for in a quality queen duvet cover

Texture

Depending on how you choose to turn down your bed, you may or may not come into contact with your duvet cover during sleep. Choosing a duvet with a textured pattern can add visual interest to your bedroom without having to resort to bold colors and patterns. A tone-on-tone jacquard can be a great choice, as can anything with a woven look. If you’re more drawn to smooth textures, consider a duvet cover that emulates a hotel-bed sleek, white look.

Theme

Are you buying a duvet cover for a home near the sea? The mountains? Sometimes, it’s visually appealing and gives your home a cohesive decor sensibility to tie in key pieces of your design into a theme you want to highlight. This can be subtle and not overdone. For example, a seaside home might be outfitted with a cabana-stripe queen duvet cover, subtly alluding to a nautical theme. Similarly, a gabardine or corduroy queen duvet cover may add to a cabin’s overall rustic look.

How much you can expect to spend on a queen duvet cover

Queen duvet covers range widely, from serviceable options in the $40 range to luxe choices costing upwards of $400 or more.

Queen duvet cover FAQ

Will a queen-size duvet fit a full-size mattress?

A. A full-size bed is half a foot narrower than a queen-size. That said, you may notice that many queen-size comforters are actually labeled “queen/full.” This is because many manufacturers make one size intended to be used on both queen and full beds. Be mindful of the fact that a queen duvet cover hangs longer on a full-size bed. When in doubt, take out your tape measure and see where your bedding will lay on the sides of your bed.

How do I choose the right size duvet cover?

A. Duvet covers and duvet inserts are generally based on the size of your mattress. A queen mattress takes a queen duvet cover and insert. If you’re buying your duvet cover and insert at the same time, look at the specifications on each to make sure they’ll be a comfy fit. Generally speaking, a queen duvet cover is 88 by 90 inches, but check the measurements of any duvet cover you’re considering buying, as there are sometimes variations.

What are the best queen duvet covers to buy?

Top queen duvet cover

Bay Isle Home Barron White 100% Cotton Coastal 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: This 100% cotton chenille duvet cover gives a light, airy feel to any bedroom.

What you’ll love: This subtly textured duvet cover gives your bedroom a spa-like feel. It’s easy to wash and OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it doesn’t contain any harmful materials.

What you should consider: Some customers note that the sham covers which are included in the set can be a bit thin and reveal any patterns on pillows underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top queen duvet cover for the money

Pinzon 400 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sateen Hotel Stitch Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This budget-friendly queen duvet cover emulates the look of more expensive bedding you might see in an upscale hotel.

What you’ll love: Crisp fabric and classic pinstriping in a range of color options give this low-cost queen duvet cover an upscale look. The material is soft and comfortable to the touch.

What you should consider: Some customers don’t love the placement of the square design, although this appears to be more of an issue with users with king-size beds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AllModern Arnette Linen 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: Linen is a beautiful, natural addition to any bedroom, and this Arnette set gives you the feeling of a splurge at a more affordable price than some top-end linen queen duvet covers.

What you’ll love: It’s offered in three beautiful color options that fit most decor and has a soft, brushed linen feel.

What you should consider: Some customers complain of this duvet cover being a mismatch for their inserts, so be sure to measure carefully before purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.