Which MyPillow pillow is best?

You’ve probably seen the TV commercials, but MyPillows are a popular brand that offers a series of unique pillows that might be exactly what you’re looking for if you have trouble sleeping.

What makes them different is that they have a foam-filled interior that adapts to the contours of your head and neck, while also maintaining their shape to help ensure a good night’s sleep, night after night. The cotton exterior makes the pillow more breathable and creates a cooling effect that can be beneficial if you find yourself getting hot throughout the night.

There are multiple variations of MyPillows available, with different levels of firmness and models made for those with different sleeping styles. Our top pick is the MyPillow, Inc. Premium Series Bed Pillow.

What to know before you buy a MyPillow

Firmness

MyPillows come in four different levels of firmness, and they color-code their sizes (not the actual pillows) to help you better determine which level is the best fit for you. Yellow is the softest version, white is medium firmness, green is firm and blue is extra firm.

It’s important to note that not every model of MyPillow is available in each level of firmness.

Sleep position

What also makes MyPillow unique is that certain models are geared toward certain sleeping styles.

Stomach sleepers: A soft pillow is ideal when you sleep on your stomach, so you don’t put your neck in a compromising position.

A soft pillow is ideal when you sleep on your stomach, so you don’t put your neck in a compromising position. Side sleepers: Both the medium and firm options tend to work best for side sleepers to help support their neck, back and head.

Both the medium and firm options tend to work best for side sleepers to help support their neck, back and head. Back sleepers: A firm pillow is recommended for those who sleep on their back because it provides the most support.

What to look for in a MyPillow

Types of MyPillows

There are four types of MyPillows. The classic model, the original version, is available in two levels of firmness. It’s best suited for back and side sleepers. It’s less expensive than the premium models because it’s filled with polyester. This premium model features proprietary foam filling and is available in all four levels of firmness. The Giza Elegance has the same proprietary foam filling and comes with a 100% Giza cotton case. The Go Anywhere MyPillow has a series of smaller travel and specialty pillows that are ideal for when on the go.

Size

MyPillows come available in standard queen and king sizes. The premium standard/queen is 16.5 inches by 26 inches, and the king is 16 inches by 32 inches, while the classic standard/queen is 18.5 inches by 28 inches, and the king is 18.5 inches by 34 inches.

The MyPillow fitting guide helps you determine which pillow style, firmness and size is best for you, as well as your T-shirt size (small to XXXL). If you’re also shopping for pillowcases, take a look at the buying guide for best silk pillow cases on Best Reviews.

How much you can expect to spend on a MyPillow

The price of MyPillows is determined primarily by the size and type of pillow. The classic version costs between $50-$60, the premium between $80-$90 and the Giza elegance between $90-$100.

MyPillow FAQ

Can a MyPillow help with any sleep conditions?

A. No. A MyPillow can help you get a better night’s sleep and feel more comfortable throughout the night, but if you have a legitimate sleep condition, you should see your doctor for medical advice.

Is there a warranty available on every MyPillow?

A. Yes, all newly purchased MyPillows are backed by a 10-year warranty and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

What’s the best way to clean a MyPillow?

A: All MyPillows are machine-washable. Unlike other brands, you can put them right in the washing machine and the dryer for a quick clean.

Does MyPillow make any other products?

A: Yes. After the success of their pillow, they have expanded their product line to include bedsheets, mattress toppers, slippers, towels and blankets.

What’s the best MyPillow to buy?

Top MyPillow pillow

MyPillow, Inc. Premium Series Bed Pillow

What you need to know: This premium MyPillow is a step up from the classic, offering four different levels of firmness.

What you’ll love: This is available in standard queen and king sizes. It’s machine washable and dryable, and every MyPillow comes with a 10-year warranty. MyPillows also come with the perfect amount of support for your individual needs.

What you should consider: There are more styles and options when it comes to the premium pillows, but they are also more expensive.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top MyPillow pillow for the money

MyPillow, Inc. Roll & Go Travel Pillow

What you need to know: A travel version that features MyPillow’s patented technology in a smaller and more portable form.

What you’ll love: This 12- by 18-inch pillow can roll up and become compact when traveling so you can take your MyPillow with you anywhere. This product can also work well as a pillow to keep at your desk. It comes with its own travel case and is available in over 20 different colors and designs.

What you should consider: Some customers expected the pillow to be bigger, and the texture is slightly different than the classic and premium models.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

MyPillow, Inc. Classic Series Bed Pillow

What you need to know: This original MyPillow is made with its patented interlocking fill to provide both support and comfort.

What you’ll love: This pillow is available in two different loft options: medium and firm. It also comes available in both standard/queen and king sizes.

What you should consider: Some customers felt that the pillows were too full and suggested taking out some of the fillings to make it more comfortable.

Where to buy: Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.