The best accessories for charging your Fitbit and Pixel

The Google Pixel is a top smartphone famous for its high-quality build and versatility, while Fitbits are excellent devices for tracking health and fitness metrics. However, to get the most out of your Fitbit, it needs to be synced with your phone, and both devices should have plenty of battery life. When your phone and Fitbit are running low, individually charging each one is fine, but some accessories let you juice them up simultaneously.

How to charge your phone and smartwatch at the same time

Charging station

A charging station offers a way to charge your phone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds simultaneously. They’re often built to use your phone while charging and have rear or side cradles to charge other devices. Most charging stations are powerful enough to charge all of your devices simultaneously without any of them slow charging.

Since most Google phones support wireless charging, you can fix your phone on a charging station pad to charge it and dock your Fitbit on the dedicated cradle to juice it up simultaneously.

Versatile wall plugs

A standard phone-charging wall plug typically has only one USB port, but there are some with multiple USB ports. Wall plugs don’t have a dedicated charging cradle for a Fitbit or wireless earbuds, but they let you connect several charging cables to charge your devices simultaneously.

What to look for in a charging station and wall plug

Phone case support

Removing your phone’s case every time it needs to be charged can be frustrating, so it’s essential to ensure that your charging station can charge your phone even with a phone case. However, even charging docks that let you charge your phone with a case have limitations. Generally, a charging station will work with a phone case with a thickness of no more than 5 millimeters.

Fast charging

Many charging stations and wall plugs deliver higher wattage than standard wall plugs and can charge your Pixel and Fitbit much faster. It’s highly convenient if you don’t require a full charge and want to charge your devices quickly to get a few hours of use out of them.

Over-charging protection

Leaving your devices connected to a power source for an extended period can cause over-surging and overheating damage to the battery. Many charging stations and wall plugs have auto-off functions that cut off the power supply to connected devices once fully charged, which helps reduce the risk of overheating.

Best accessories for charging your Fitbit and Google Pixel

Best chargers for under $20

Sidpro Google Pixel 6 Fast Charger Block

This plug is compatible with every variation of the Google Pixel 6 smartphone and works up to four times faster than a standard 5-watt plug. It has a USB-A and a USB-C port so that you can charge your phone and Fitbit at the same time. Sold by Amazon

Tranesca 2-in-1 Charging Dock

This sleek charging dock is excellent for those with a Fitbit Versa 2 and wireless-charging-compatible phones. It comes with integrated 6-feet-long charging cables and two round cutouts on the rear to thread them to your devices without cluttering up space. Sold by Amazon

Moutik 2-in-1 Charging Dock

If you have a Fitbit Ionic Watch, this wireless charging stand is excellent for charging it simultaneously with your phone. Its strong magnetic pad securely holds your phone in place, and its 45-degree design allows for a better viewing angle. Sold by Amazon

Ailkin USB Wall Charger

As long as you have your Fitbit and Google Pixel charging cables, you can use this plug to charge them simultaneously. It has a protective system that prevents overheating and automatically cuts off power when your devices are fully charged. Sold by Amazon

Bull USB Charging Station

This charging station has a minimalist design and four USB-A ports letting users charge up to four compatible devices simultaneously. It’s as small as a credit card, lightweight enough for traveling and comes with a 6-foot cable. Sold by Amazon

Charging stations for $30-$50

NeotrixQI 3-in-1 Charging Dock

This charging stand uses fast-charging wireless technology to juice up your devices in no time. It has an ergonomic 65-degree angle for connecting your phone, a quick charger adapter for Fitbits and works with up to 5-millimeter-thick phone cases. Sold by Amazon

Intoval 3-in-1 Charger

This charging station works with the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 trackers and lets you charge compatible wireless earbuds and smartphones. It supports fast charging for Samsung S and Note phones and works with cases under 5 millimeters in thickness. Sold by Amazon

Lichao 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

If you have a Fitbit Sense or Versa 3, this charging station can power it up while it charges your Pixel phone at the same time. It’s phone case friendly and uses advanced automatic control technology to prevent overcharging. Sold by Amazon

Phelinta 3-in-1 Charging Station

This charging station can charge a Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 tracker and is compatible with nearly any smartphone that supports wireless charging. It has a green LED light indicating your phone’s charging status and temperature control technology to prevent overheating. Sold by Amazon

Tacelary 8-in-1 Charging Station

This durable charging station has an anti-slip design and is made of aluminum alloy and high-grade acrylic. It has dedicated charging cradles for Fitbits and wireless earbuds, an LED status indicator and five USB ports for charging additional devices. Sold by Amazon

Soo-Pii 6-Port Charging Station

For those looking for a comprehensive charging station, this is an excellent way to clear the clutter and keep devices organized when they need to be charged. It has a sleek matte finish, a light-blue LED, silicone gel strips and various charging cables. Sold by Amazon

Powstick Charging Station

This charging dock comes with three phone charging cables, two micro-USB cables for Android devices and one USB-C cable you can use to charge your Pixel phone. It works with thick phone cases and has a sturdy armor build with an anti-slip design. Sold by Amazon

