Time magazine has released an annual list of the year’s most impactful new products for over two decades in its Best Inventions issue. The 2023 list is here, and it also happens to feature some of our favorite products from the year.

From the Access Controller for the PlayStation 5 to the Loftie alarm clock to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, these are some of our favorites from the list of 200 best inventions of 2023.

Our top picks from Time’s 2023 Best Inventions list

Access Controller – PlayStation 5

While more than a third of the world’s population plays video games, that can be a challenge for the 16% of the population that lives with a significant disability. That’s why Sony developed the Access Controller. This customizable kit includes a joystick and 22 swappable components that can be configured into different layouts to meet a wide range of physical needs. The controller was developed over five years of research alongside accessibility experts. You can preorder it on Amazon before its release on Dec. 6.

Dyson Airstrait Straightener

Straightening wet hair is a game changer, according to the BestReviews Testing Lab (and as anyone who’s ever been in a hurry to get ready after a shower knows). The Dyson Airstrait speeds up the hair drying and straightening process while protecting locks from scorching temperatures that cause heat damage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s most innovative smartwatch can detect tiny changes in blood flow, so you can control it with finger movements (without even touching it). For example, answer calls by touching your index finger and thumb together. Plus, it’s the first Apple Watch to be carbon-neutral.

Loftie Alarm Clock

Our engagement editor says Loftie is the best alarm clock she’s ever owned, thanks to the ambient light, the sound baths and the unique and gradual way it wakes you. Time says it’s the perfect way to gently lull yourself to sleep while cutting back on screen time.

Owala FreeSip Clear Tritan Plastic Water Bottle

It doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of room for innovation in water bottles. But the Owala FreeSip is that good. It’s leakproof, with two drinking methods: a straw and a larger opening that conforms to the shape of your mouth. Our tester says it has a great design and functions exactly how she hoped it would.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1

These are the lightest marathon shoes ever designed — 25% lighter than Nike’s Vaporfly. Adidas used a “cutting-edge manufacturing process to reimagine our record-breaking Lightstrike Pro foam,” according to Charlotte Heidmann, a senior global product manager.

GE Profile 7-Quart Smart Mixer

The KitchenAid has been the standard in stand mixers for too long, and it’s time for something new. Enter GE’s Profile Smart Mixer, which features a smart scale for measuring ingredients right in the bowl, plus an “auto sense” feature that measures torque to cut down on over- and under-mixing.

COROS Heart Rate Monitor

COROS’ heart rate monitor solves a problem that many similar devices have — tracking your heart rate on your wrist tends not to be accurate because so many factors (from skin color to the weather) can throw it off. This monitor’s location on your bicep provides more accurate readings — plus comfort while you work out.

Stakt Mat – Foldable Yoga Mat

Stakt Mat is twice as thick as a regular yoga mat when laid flat on the ground, providing a solid foundation for all kinds of workouts. But it also features five foldable panels to turn it into a yoga block or raised surface for incline exercises.

Beats Studio Buds

These wireless headphones are some of the best on the market, with strong noise cancellation, long battery life and impressive sound.

Sensibo Air PRO

This small device can turn any regular air conditioner or heat pump into a smart device, saving energy, improving air quality in your home and helping you save on energy bills.

