Which iPad stand is best?

When it comes to tablets, the iPad is a classic for a reason. No matter which model you own, the battery is long-lasting, the design is convenient and you have access to exclusive apps. However, there is one snag. Most of the time, holding an iPad requires two hands, which can be a challenge if you’re trying to multitask.

Luckily, an iPad stand can help make your iPad more visible and easier to use. Whether you’re looking for a stand that will turn your iPad into a second monitor or a convenient cookbook, there’s an iPad stand for you.

What to know before you buy an iPad stand

Height

The reason for getting an iPad stand will vary from person to person. You might want to use it as a bedside holder, while others would like to prop up their tablet while reading recipes in the kitchen. Consider all the ways you would use the stand and which height would be the best for your specific needs.

Adjustments

An iPad’s display will rotate depending on the tablet’s orientation. Ideally, you want an iPad stand that can just as easily be rotated as the display can. An adjustable stand will increase functionality and be more compatible with the tablet’s orientations.

Display size

There is nothing wrong with getting an iPad stand that fits your current model perfectly. But what happens when you upgrade to a device that is a different size? If that could be the case, consider a stand that is compatible with different iPad sizes. Most stands can also be adjusted in terms of the display’s size, so keep that in mind.

What to look for in an iPad stand

Cable management

As much as we would like it, iPads don’t have an infinite battery life. At some point, your device will need to be charged, but the one thing that can quickly make a space look untidy is messy cable management. A good quality iPad stand will have a spot for you to thread the charging cable through so that it is out of the way and out of sight.

Securing mechanism

The purpose of an iPad stand is to hold your device in place. If the mechanism that holds it there fails, you could end up with a cracked screen or a damaged tablet. A good quality iPad stand will have a mechanism to secure the iPad so that it doesn’t easily slip off or out of the stand.

Material

As with most accessories for tablets and computers, the more affordable products tend to be made from plastic. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but a metal or steel iPad stand will provide you with the best aesthetics and durability.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPad stand

Stands for your iPad or other tablets are inexpensive to manufacture, resulting in an affordable purchase. A no-frills stand may be under $10, but more expensive models can retail for as much as $50.

iPad stand FAQ

Can I use a stand if my iPad has a case on it?

A. Yes, but in some instances, it could compromise the securing mechanism of the iPad stand. Most iPad stands are designed to accommodate thick cases though.

Can I secure the iPad stand onto a surface?

A. That will depend on the design of the iPad stand. If the stand has rubber or silicone feet, it won’t need to be secured, as this prevents the stand from slipping or moving around. Look for an iPad stand that isn’t top-heavy but has a large base.

What’s the best iPad stand to buy?

Top iPad stand

Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand

What you need to know: A sturdy stand that is big enough to hold most tablet sizes.

What you’ll love: Made from aluminum alloy, this iPad stand has a heavy and wide base to remain in place wherever it is used. The tablet rests on a small shelf, and the arm can be adjusted in two locations. The hinges are tight, which keeps the arm from sliding down or adjusting by itself. It is compatible with tablets ranging in size from 4 inches to 13 inches.

What you should consider: The holder itself can’t be rotated, so if you want to view the iPad in a different orientation, it needs to be picked up and rotated manually.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPad stand for your money

Amazon Basics Adjustable Tablet Holder

What you need to know: A no-frills iPad stand that will get the job done.

What you’ll love: Perfect on a bedside table or in the kitchen, the plastic stand consists of a triangle design. Two width-adjustable feet with a groove at the bottom help to secure it on a surface, while a third, upright arm prevents the tablet from toppling over. The arm can also be adjusted at two hinges, allowing for more flexibility.

What you should consider: The iPad stand is made from plastic, so the stand could break if it is knocked over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AboveTEK iPad Stand

What you need to know: Versatile and durable. It works perfectly at any angle.

What you’ll love: The iPad stand is made from durable plastic and features a heavy metal base that can’t be easily knocked over. The iPad is held in place by retractable arms on both sides, which clamp onto the iPad’s edges. The stand can be rotated at two different hinges, while a third swivel is used to rotate the arm a full 360 degrees. You can thread a charging cable through the hole in the middle of the stand arm.

What you should consider: Due to its construction, it might not be suitable for use with iPads that have thick protective cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.