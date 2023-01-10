Which earplugs are best for concerts?

Whether you’re playing or attending, concerts get loud. But wearing earplugs can help protect your hearing. Earplugs for shows should reduce noise levels without limiting the quality or spectrum of sound so you can still appreciate the music to its fullest.

Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs have clever attenuation filters that reduce volume but preserve the full range of sound, making them ideal for concertgoers and musicians.

What to know before you buy earplugs for concerts

Sound filtering

Earplugs designed for use on factory floors or while sleeping block as much noise as possible. It doesn’t matter if they block some frequencies or make ambient noise sound muffled.

However, when you buy earplugs for concerts, you still want to hear the music clearly, so the sound should be filtered, not blocked. This lets you hear the full range of musical frequencies and enjoy your favorite bands at a lower volume that won’t damage your hearing. Earplugs that can filter sounds are sometimes known as attenuating earplugs or high-fidelity earplugs.

Noise reduction rating

Some earplugs offer a noise reduction rating that tells you roughly how many decibels they’ll reduce noises around you. You can expect earplugs for concerts to have a noise reduction rating between 11 and 27 decibels.

Tip sizes

People’s ears aren’t all the same size, so you can’t expect one earplug size to fit every ear. That’s why many earplugs have interchangeable tips and come with two or three tip sizes so you can find the size that best fits your ears. And you can usually buy replacement tips when yours have worn out, so you don’t need to replace the full earplugs.

What to look for in quality earplugs for concerts

Case

Many earplugs for musicians and concertgoers come with a convenient carry case, making it easier to take them around with you and reducing the chance of losing them. Keychain cases that come with a ring to fit on your keyfob are convenient because as long as you bring your keys with you, you’ll never forget your earplugs.

Neck cord

Some earplugs come with a neck cord that sits around the back of your neck. This lets you more easily take out your earplugs between sets without losing them or having to put them back in their case.

Comfort

It’s essential that your earplugs feel comfortable to wear. Those with soft silicone tips are usually reasonably comfortable if you get the right fit.

How much you can expect to spend on earplugs for concerts

Some earplugs for concerts cost less than $10, though their quality is questionable. Most cost $15-$50, though you can get custom-made earplugs for several hundred dollars. This may be a good investment if you play or attend concerts regularly.

Earplugs for concerts FAQ

Should I wear earplugs to a concert?

A. Yes. It might feel and sound a bit strange at first if you’re used to going to concerts without earplugs, but it’s worth getting used to them to protect your hearing. Regular exposure to loud noises can lead to tinnitus and eventually hearing loss, so frequent gig-goers should look after their hearing by wearing earplugs.

Does wearing earplugs damage your ears?

A. If you use them correctly, no, but you should exercise some caution. Make sure to clean your earplugs regularly. Otherwise, bacteria can build up, and when you put them back in your ears, that could cause an ear infection. Untreated ear infections can cause hearing loss in serious cases, so it’s not worth running the risk. It only takes a few seconds to wipe down the tips of your earplugs, after all.

What are the best earplugs for concerts to buy?

Top earplugs for concerts

Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs

What you need to know: This is the perfect choice for people who need excellent clarity, since these earplugs reduce sound without muffling it.

What you’ll love: They use soft, comfortable silicone, come with two tip sizes, have a pull tab that allows easy removal and include a handy case that fits on a keychain.

What you should consider: They’re expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top earplugs for concerts for the money

Etymotic Research High-Fidelity Earplugs

What you need to know: These excellent earplugs for buyers on a limited budget perform just as well as many more costly options.

What you’ll love: They have a low-profile design, come with a case and a detachable neck cord, and retain a good amount of sound quality.

What you should consider: Some users find them a poor fit and uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs

What you need to know: These are ideal for people who don’t want their earplugs to stand out, thanks to their completely clear stem.

What you’ll love: They’re comfortable to wear and include three tip sizes and a small carry case. The sound is filtered, not blocked, so you can hear the music clearly.

What you should consider: If you want a neck cord or keychain case, they’re sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.